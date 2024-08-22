UAW wants a Palestinian-American word in at the DNC

The oldest non-indigenous settlements in the USA were Spanish-speaking, and then came the Anglos. After English and Spanish, the next-most-spoken languages by state make a interesting map. In Michigan and Ohio, the original United Automobile Workers’ stomping grounds, it’s Arabic. That set of ethnic constituencies is reflected in the UAW membership, and this is a union whose sense of social justice includes both a strong attachment to the Democrats and militant defense of its members and their families.

Major union backing Harris-Walz joins call for Palestinian-American to speak at DNC

by Jessica Corbett – Common Dreams

The United Auto Workers—a major union backer of the Harris-Walz presidential ticket—added its voice Thursday to the growing chorus demanding that a Palestinian American be invited to address the Democratic National Convention in Chicago over Israel’s US-backed assault on the Gaza Strip.

“If we want the war in Gaza to end, we can’t put our heads in the sand or ignore the voices of the Palestinian Americans in the Democratic Party,” the UAW said on social media. “If we want peace, if we want real democracy, and if we want to win this election, the Democratic Party must allow a Palestinian American speaker to be heard from the DNC stage tonight.”

The UAW had endorsed President Joe Biden and swiftly threw its support behind Vice President Kamala Harris after he passed the torch to her last month. While speaking at the DNC on Monday, the union’s leader, Shawn Fain, wore a T-shirt calling the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, a “scab,” and said that Harris “is one of us, she’s a fighter for the working class.”

Despite its vocal support for the Democratic ticket, the union has also been outspoken in calling for a cease-fire in Gaza since last year, including during police and campus administration crackdowns on anti-genocide student protesters this spring. Fain said that “the UAW will never support the mass arrest or intimidation of those exercising their right to protest, strike, or speak out against injustice.”

The UAW’s statement came on the final day of the DNC and after the Uncommitted National Movement—which has dozens of delegates thanks to hundreds of thousands of Democratic primary voters—led a Wednesday night sit-in over the party’s refusal to give a Palestinian speaker just five minutes while welcoming remarks from the parents of an Israeli-American hostage in Gaza.

I've been at this event all week. The talk of joy and hope feels real. Until you get to this. It's part of the platform they put out to listen to and care about the Palestinian voices impacted by the war.



It's time for the Democratic Party to live up to it's own values. https://t.co/bN9qlDy22a — Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) August 22, 2024

In These Times executive editor Ari Bloomekatz reported Thursday that “at this morning’s Uncommitted press conference, the UAW’s statement earned applause as a key window of hope. It’s difficult to express how important this contrast is at this press conference where so many are in tears from how insulted and rejected they feel by the DNC.”

Others—including union members—praised the move on social media. Gen-Z for Change executive Director Elise Joshi said that “UAW’s nonstop solidarity gives me hope in this moment of immense frustration. From UAW’s UC Academic worker strike to this.”

“Huge kudos and proud to be in this movement with you,” Joshi told Fain and the UAW.

Brandon Mancilla, director for UAW Region 9A, stressed that “there is still time to change course and do the right thing by allowing a Palestinian American to address the DNC from the stage.”

In addition to the Uncommitted delegates and the UAW, the Democratic Party is facing pressure from lawmakers and others.

Families of Israeli hostages are joining the demand for Palestinians to not be barred from DNC stage.



Both groups demanding ceasefire and a deal to return captives. https://t.co/cNMkmaTlC2 — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action #JewsForKamala (@jewishaction) August 22, 2024

US Representatives Summer Lee (D-PA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joined the sit-in at the convention, while Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)—who addressed the DNC on Monday— called in to the action via FaceTime.

“Just as we must honor the humanity of hostages, so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment,” Ocasio-Cortez said on social media. “To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians. The DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity.”

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the only Palestinian American in Congress, suggested that the reason the party has so far resisted the pressure is because “to hear what we’ve done to generations of families shatters the false narrative of hope and joy.”

Tlaib also called in to the Uncommitted news conference. She said that “we shouldn’t have to beg” to have a Palestinian American speak at the DNC and recalled the courageous example of Emmett Till’s mother insisting that her son’s casket be open for his funeral so people could see “what doing nothing looks like.”

This convention has been a powerful display of so many stories that make plain our shared humanity.



I carry with me daily the personal stories of Palestinians raw with grief, fearing for their lives, mourning their loved ones. Babies. Elders. Students. Journalists. Doctors.… pic.twitter.com/cCIbdWfjNJ — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 22, 2024

Both members of Congress recently defeated by Democratic primary challengers candidates who are backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and its allies—Representatives Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO)—took to social media to call on the DNC to have a Palestinian speaker, as did Representative Greg Casar (D-TX).

“The vast majority of Americans want to see an end to the bombing, the hostages returned, and long-term peace,” Casar said. “Palestinian Americans deserve to share their stories on the DNC stage. And we should listen and take action for human rights. #NotAnotherBomb.”

