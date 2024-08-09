¿Wappin? An August comeback / Un agosto para volver a la normalidad

Mo’ Keb’ at the 2010 Hot August Blues Festival.
Recuerdos, con algunas cosas nuevas
Memories, with a few newer things
Warren Zevon – Veracruz
https://youtu.be/2KdQQe5IOBY?si=83-Iw6kxqfzZtd2Z
Yomira John – Hombre Cobarde
https://youtu.be/q3ew9wICqQo?si=dOwxkyIutAyRL9Nr
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/iWaIF7NfW_I?si=vbHCyP6Ugo9WpoFp
Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos – Angel
https://youtu.be/h8w3zyx20Ok?si=np1s-4lAl8GB6fUh
Joan Baez – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/5NGqbWGGC4U?si=_TmeSa4VxDLzkrWd
TajMo’ – The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band Live at Jazz San Javier 2017
https://youtu.be/NZuObLMyAZg?si=cQNCRobxkfZBCLHk
Elvin Bishop & Los Lobos – What the Hell is Going On?
https://youtu.be/scKc_-VhcSM?si=0Hc9nSCubeihmzE5
Joni Mitchell – A Case of You
https://youtu.be/GTswbvoLwzI?si=glkJhrAopTSQFeHz
Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
https://youtu.be/_3jv0_wGK1M?si=RS3UXTXw_gu83zpQ
Solinka — Salseando el festejo
https://youtu.be/HJ-0cYe1vDk?si=f8UKoyAy3-eoM8yB
Shin Sakaino – Get Out From the Darkness
https://youtu.be/Ce0iwgJ0jrY?si=_LBx71-oj1hdheB
