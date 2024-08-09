¿Wappin? An August comeback / Un agosto para volver a la normalidad

0
Hot August Festival 2010
Mo’ Keb’ at the 2010 Hot August Blues Festival.

Recuerdos, con algunas cosas nuevas
Memories, with a few newer things

Warren Zevon – Veracruz
https://youtu.be/2KdQQe5IOBY?si=83-Iw6kxqfzZtd2Z

Yomira John – Hombre Cobarde
https://youtu.be/q3ew9wICqQo?si=dOwxkyIutAyRL9Nr

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/iWaIF7NfW_I?si=vbHCyP6Ugo9WpoFp

Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos – Angel
https://youtu.be/h8w3zyx20Ok?si=np1s-4lAl8GB6fUh

Joan Baez – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/5NGqbWGGC4U?si=_TmeSa4VxDLzkrWd

TajMo’ – The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band Live at Jazz San Javier 2017
https://youtu.be/NZuObLMyAZg?si=cQNCRobxkfZBCLHk

Elvin Bishop & Los Lobos – What the Hell is Going On?
https://youtu.be/scKc_-VhcSM?si=0Hc9nSCubeihmzE5

Joni Mitchell – A Case of You
https://youtu.be/GTswbvoLwzI?si=glkJhrAopTSQFeHz

Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
https://youtu.be/_3jv0_wGK1M?si=RS3UXTXw_gu83zpQ

Solinka — Salseando el festejo
https://youtu.be/HJ-0cYe1vDk?si=f8UKoyAy3-eoM8yB

Shin Sakaino – Get Out From the Darkness
https://youtu.be/Ce0iwgJ0jrY?si=_LBx71-oj1hdheB

 

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

Dog Days before - Two wonderful creatures

 
PDC

 

 

>

Tweet

 

VFA_4

 

FB_2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

I accept the Privacy Policy