¿Wappin? Into September now / Ya estamos en septiembre

Pretenders' leader
Chrissie Hynde at a concert in London in 2010. Photo by Peter Tea.

Music for The Crossroads of The World
Música para El Puente del Mundo

Neil Young – After the Gold Rush
https://youtu.be/d6Zf4D1tHdw?si=xTZUC639p74V5hVq

Rómulo Castro – La Rosa de los Vientos
https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss?si=wad2nuVMZWaekInc

Olga Tañón – Basta Ya
https://youtu.be/iwzeruC0Y9U?si=wK9iGjo-FKL8jszQ

Alanis Morissette Live at The Woodlands 2024
https://youtu.be/S2Qr_r1pO3E?si=tP8efql7_1DJ7_eQ

A musical tribute to Dr. Leroy Calliste, a/k/a Black Stalin
https://www.youtube.com/live/6FNjHAQxbG0?si=czkKVJh_dg1AS5o1

The Pretenders – Live in Berlin 2023
https://youtu.be/fYkDkWnaOww?si=JIWiOARJHhjdJjvO

Bob Dylan – Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/cJpB_AEZf6U?si=9nbm_twXlDKqiZ76

Kany García & Natalia Fourcade – Remamos
https://youtu.be/hug1NLbLymM?si=Zz5jl7Rl_J8gv2WT

Stevie Wonder – Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart?
https://youtu.be/3FWvHBodfoU?si=nKWFJ14yFQgawhcC

 

