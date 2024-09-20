¿Wappin? Mid-September on the distaff side

Linda Ronstadt, her performing career cut short by Parkinson’s Disease, lives with one of the adopted children she raised – now an adult – and counts among her quotidian concerns the messes that the cat with whom she also lives sometimes makes. Although she won’t be playing any benefit concerts for candidates she DOES plan to vote in Tucson, Arizona this year.

Voces femeninas a mediados de septiembre

The Chiffons – One Fine Day

https://youtu.be/KvyOqKhKWQ4?si=YXzmIV9RkGWxEfHx

Billie Eilish – Your Power

https://youtu.be/g86vDRQBfzM?si=_RN-qGg02HR6NkiR

Erika Ender – Despacito

https://youtu.be/HnYf6mSx7xo?si=wMAUvIFTXfoIA3T8

Karol G. – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

https://youtu.be/QCZZwZQ4qNs?si=GZoovYxe-RFjA2HU

Aretha Franklin – Respect

https://youtu.be/A134hShx_gw?si=epONf1ryKumDBqQy

Kany García – En Concierto Acústico

https://youtu.be/94CcirUoTFI?si=QUZrjJ-YoxfA8FVO

Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted

https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY?si=E7FIZ3baeyRj45V3

Mon Lafterte – Viña del Mar 2017

https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E?si=5rV9XKbg1gN3o-Ho

Sheila E. – Playa Tequila

https://youtu.be/sOwiuJ985wQ?si=-LYc-ui93gwv7qda

Linda Ronstadt – Canciones de mi Padre

https://youtu.be/dHTmCrGdNzM?si=E5nOFRm3dAo5d_NE

Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit

https://youtu.be/-DGY9HvChXk?si=5D8nNWNchyoOinVL

Mary Weiss – Remember

https://youtu.be/ZMjDkSKX-lw?si=OCmEQjKYsc0yZEGw

Nina Simone – To Love Somebody

https://youtu.be/LymNICNvaH8?si=N7oTqdOG93xC-191

Natalie Merchant – Kind and Generous

https://youtu.be/uAwyIad93-c?si=jPV35AAABwRMOi1t

Taylor Swift – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

https://youtu.be/Sl6en1NPTYM?si=NsAIt2PDY40tco3I

