¿Wappin? Mid-September on the distaff side

0
Linda
Linda Ronstadt, her performing career cut short by Parkinson’s Disease, lives with one of the adopted children she raised – now an adult – and counts among her quotidian concerns the messes that the cat with whom she also lives sometimes makes. Although she won’t be playing any benefit concerts for candidates she DOES plan to vote in Tucson, Arizona this year.

Voces femeninas a mediados de septiembre

The Chiffons – One Fine Day
https://youtu.be/KvyOqKhKWQ4?si=YXzmIV9RkGWxEfHx

Billie Eilish – Your Power
https://youtu.be/g86vDRQBfzM?si=_RN-qGg02HR6NkiR

Erika Ender – Despacito
https://youtu.be/HnYf6mSx7xo?si=wMAUvIFTXfoIA3T8

Karol G. – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
https://youtu.be/QCZZwZQ4qNs?si=GZoovYxe-RFjA2HU

Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/A134hShx_gw?si=epONf1ryKumDBqQy

Kany García – En Concierto Acústico
https://youtu.be/94CcirUoTFI?si=QUZrjJ-YoxfA8FVO

Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY?si=E7FIZ3baeyRj45V3

Mon Lafterte – Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E?si=5rV9XKbg1gN3o-Ho

Sheila E. – Playa Tequila
https://youtu.be/sOwiuJ985wQ?si=-LYc-ui93gwv7qda

Linda Ronstadt – Canciones de mi Padre
https://youtu.be/dHTmCrGdNzM?si=E5nOFRm3dAo5d_NE

Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
https://youtu.be/-DGY9HvChXk?si=5D8nNWNchyoOinVL

Mary Weiss – Remember
https://youtu.be/ZMjDkSKX-lw?si=OCmEQjKYsc0yZEGw

Nina Simone – To Love Somebody
https://youtu.be/LymNICNvaH8?si=N7oTqdOG93xC-191

Natalie Merchant – Kind and Generous
https://youtu.be/uAwyIad93-c?si=jPV35AAABwRMOi1t

Taylor Swift – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
https://youtu.be/Sl6en1NPTYM?si=NsAIt2PDY40tco3I

 

