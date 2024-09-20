¿Wappin? Mid-September on the distaff side

Linda Ronstadt, her performing career cut short by Parkinson’s Disease, lives with one of the adopted children she raised – now an adult – and counts among her quotidian concerns the messes that the cat with whom she also lives sometimes makes. Although she won’t be playing any benefit concerts for candidates she DOES plan to vote in Tucson, Arizona this year.
Voces femeninas a mediados de septiembre
The Chiffons – One Fine Day
https://youtu.be/KvyOqKhKWQ4?si=YXzmIV9RkGWxEfHx
Billie Eilish – Your Power
https://youtu.be/g86vDRQBfzM?si=_RN-qGg02HR6NkiR
Erika Ender – Despacito
https://youtu.be/HnYf6mSx7xo?si=wMAUvIFTXfoIA3T8
Karol G. – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
https://youtu.be/QCZZwZQ4qNs?si=GZoovYxe-RFjA2HU
Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/A134hShx_gw?si=epONf1ryKumDBqQy
Kany García – En Concierto Acústico
https://youtu.be/94CcirUoTFI?si=QUZrjJ-YoxfA8FVO
Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY?si=E7FIZ3baeyRj45V3
Mon Lafterte – Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E?si=5rV9XKbg1gN3o-Ho
Sheila E. – Playa Tequila
https://youtu.be/sOwiuJ985wQ?si=-LYc-ui93gwv7qda
Linda Ronstadt – Canciones de mi Padre
https://youtu.be/dHTmCrGdNzM?si=E5nOFRm3dAo5d_NE
Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
https://youtu.be/-DGY9HvChXk?si=5D8nNWNchyoOinVL
Mary Weiss – Remember
https://youtu.be/ZMjDkSKX-lw?si=OCmEQjKYsc0yZEGw
Nina Simone – To Love Somebody
https://youtu.be/LymNICNvaH8?si=N7oTqdOG93xC-191
Natalie Merchant – Kind and Generous
https://youtu.be/uAwyIad93-c?si=jPV35AAABwRMOi1t
Taylor Swift – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
https://youtu.be/Sl6en1NPTYM?si=NsAIt2PDY40tco3I
