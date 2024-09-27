¿Wappin? Teenage Roadkill / Adolescente Atropellado

It’s mean to make her see — let alone clean up — the mess. Especially if the mess is your remains. Archive photo by Eric Jackson.

A bygone genre about goners

Un género pasado de moda sobre los que se han ido

Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack
https://youtu.be/Q8UKf65NOzM?si=AVraYZxiYHphcDTb

Sha Na Na – Teen Angel
https://youtu.be/eEVNMj6FApQ?si=_-CC9Yp-QvQPqIRf

Ray Peterson – Tell Laura I Love Her
https://youtu.be/mYC_ctd4f9I?si=7Jp0H-_8vPaneJY4

Bernadette Carroll – The Hero
https://youtu.be/5YY5Eha-S7w?si=tYrHYqWxnXdZ3DHz

Jan & Dean – Dead Man’s Curve
https://youtu.be/yrCuMPeSu9s?si=D1NKoxrF8e-quksv

Suzi Quatro – Devil Gate Drive
https://youtu.be/9vFTksaposs?si=ozhYDD01RBuySvK4

Pearl Jam – Last Kiss
https://youtu.be/qRzH4S1Unj0?si=s5xo-T1OLOonv6yN

Johnny Cymbal — The Water Was Red
https://youtu.be/Qa778ASRcfQ?si=TK1l3GbhOsaiVcTM

The Astronauts – The Hearse
https://youtu.be/oUjfauStrDQ?si=aFfvRbw9G4zSDYvN

Alice Playten — Pizza Man
https://youtu.be/1VYQpWRMVas?si=O0G0XJjuSCIcnG9B

