¿Wappin? Teenage Roadkill / Adolescente Atropellado

It’s mean to make her see — let alone clean up — the mess. Especially if the mess is your remains. Archive photo by Eric Jackson. A bygone genre about goners Un género pasado de moda sobre los que se han ido

Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack

Sha Na Na – Teen Angel

Ray Peterson – Tell Laura I Love Her

Bernadette Carroll – The Hero

Jan & Dean – Dead Man’s Curve

Suzi Quatro – Devil Gate Drive

Pearl Jam – Last Kiss

Johnny Cymbal — The Water Was Red

The Astronauts – The Hearse

Alice Playten — Pizza Man

