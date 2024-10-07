Editorials: PRD looting; and Long-running war

One of the national scholarship fund’s offices. IFARHU photo.

…as if there would be no tomorrow

The new director of the IFARHU national scholarship fund says that upon the change of administration, the fund was found to be insolvent. This follows months of revelations about abuses there, wherein needy and excellent students were denied, but kids of politically connected parents, and a lot of connected people who aren’t kids, got large grants out of the fund.

With a ridiculous candidate like Gaby Carrizo, it’s easy to see where some of the more predatory party members figured that it would be more than five years in the political wilderness for the PRD so they needed to take what and when they could or forget it.

Now it’s up to the Mulino administration to see to it that those who improperly received don’t get to keep what was taken, and those who wilfully and knowingly stole are punished for that.

Beirut under Israeli bombardment.

The Middle East War did not begin a year ago today

Read the Old testament. Read the inscripted words of ancient Mesopotamian kings. Read the complete histories – not just one side’s perspective – of all of modern Israels’s wars. Then considered what Mr. Netanyahu meant by promising “unprecedented” retaliation for the Hamas offensive.

It’s time to cut off weapons and money for more of this, and to bring war criminals to justice.

The Middle East War did not begin a year ago today

Read the Old Testament. Read the inscripted words of ancient Mesopotamian kings. Read the complete histories – not just one side’s perspective – of all of modern Israels’s wars. Then consider what Mr. Netanyahu meant by promising “unprecedented” retaliation for the Hamas offensive. It’s an announcement of criminal intent.

It’s time to cut off weapons and money for more of this, and to bring war criminals to justice.

Cuban independence activist José Martí, a Wikimedia photo of an 1891 oil painting by Hermann Norman.

Gratitude, like certain flowers, does not grow in the heights and flourishes best in the good soil of the humble. José Martí

Bear in mind…

I was elected by the women of Ireland, who instead of rocking the cradle, rocked the system. Mary Robinson

The chief weapon of sea pirates, however, was their capacity to astonish. Nobody else could believe, until it was too late, how heartless and greedy they were. Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. If you are a dog and your owner suggests that you wear a sweater, suggest that he wear a tail. Fran Lebowitz

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.