¿Wappin? GOTV

The man had a strange mix of ideas, and one of them was a lament about the decline of civics teaching in the USA. / El hombre tenía una extraña mezcla de ideas, y una de ellas era un lamento por el declive de la enseñanza de la educación cívica en lel EEUU.
US citizens living abroad – there are more than 9 million of us – generally have the right to vote in US elections. But time is short to send your ballots in time to be counted.
Los ciudadanos estadounidenses que viven en el extranjero (somos más de 9 millones) tienen derecho a votar en las elecciones del EEUU, pero el tiempo se acaba para enviar sus boletas a tiempo para que sean contabilizadas.
Rubén Blades – Pais Portatil
https://youtu.be/FkxguHYAB0M?si=wvygAD9ZxPFsb5mi
Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
https://youtu.be/Xq64_I0wlH4?si=yK_EukBjw9Ob2EQv
Alice Cooper – Elected
https://youtu.be/ZQAkjdrgo7M?si=juQV_0qFeKct7GtW
Sineád Oconnor & The Chieftains – Foggy Dew
https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs?si=iOl0dhDI4gL935gJ
Zahara – Nelson Mandela
https://youtu.be/bUDJEckz6jM?si=561rSUVv2EFEKz1a
Martha Reeves Medley
https://youtu.be/i3spUP5jmvA?si=0cN0109MuyhH8Sg3
Midnight Oil – Blue Sky Mine
https://youtu.be/Ofrqm6-LCqs?si=MO1MCJxM2BLhvPto
Kinky Friedman — Sold American
https://youtu.be/3JnWOon_8JQ?si=8ZVU2xdNaLFaoTKG
Mon LaFerte – Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E?si=vyY3xaJdMQ1ZGEht
Barbra Streisand – Higher Ground
https://youtu.be/I6bzOPJ4eGY?si=vWrK5aXTmy1onr9J
