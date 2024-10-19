¿Wappin? Music so greasy that you should put it in your hair

0
Landon
That werewolf formula will give you a bad hair day. Michael Landon as the Teenage Werewolf, 1957.

 

Who’s this JD guy? HE ain’t no JD!

Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl
https://youtu.be/h6Uht69h8Is?si=Pq_yRg8tKPDoQit2

Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times
https://youtu.be/jVHiR93bbvA?si=qvHIj44yWohfs17m

Frankie Avalon – Beauty School Drop Out
https://youtu.be/FrqioiAcyiY?si=tEQkwy7OYsHyGDKl

The Chiffons – My Boyfriend’s Back
https://youtu.be/Sgf2XghdSF4?si=MzWN7jkngiRZUeqM

The Shangri-Las – Ten Songs For You
https://youtu.be/e4s1o62ebE0?si=eJAZ2p30LEd0V-qO

Mark Dinning – Teen Angel
https://youtu.be/KG_VIcoiCFA?si=vROawrhVWOHQmmdK

Cannibal & The Headhunters – Land of 1000 Dances
https://youtu.be/VZFzKZyyQK0?si=WSgWZ6-1PbiXxc82

Frank Zappa – Later That Night
https://youtu.be/xlbz1IB4-lU?si=n9GdBjRSA8QZqI-X

Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls
https://youtu.be/E9UHpgWYH3I?si=ZfY616xTEmYHrxrk

 

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

