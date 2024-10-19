¿Wappin? Music so greasy that you should put it in your hair

That werewolf formula will give you a bad hair day. Michael Landon as the Teenage Werewolf, 1957.
Who’s this JD guy? HE ain’t no JD!
Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl
https://youtu.be/h6Uht69h8Is?si=Pq_yRg8tKPDoQit2
Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times
https://youtu.be/jVHiR93bbvA?si=qvHIj44yWohfs17m
Frankie Avalon – Beauty School Drop Out
https://youtu.be/FrqioiAcyiY?si=tEQkwy7OYsHyGDKl
The Chiffons – My Boyfriend’s Back
https://youtu.be/Sgf2XghdSF4?si=MzWN7jkngiRZUeqM
The Shangri-Las – Ten Songs For You
https://youtu.be/e4s1o62ebE0?si=eJAZ2p30LEd0V-qO
Mark Dinning – Teen Angel
https://youtu.be/KG_VIcoiCFA?si=vROawrhVWOHQmmdK
Cannibal & The Headhunters – Land of 1000 Dances
https://youtu.be/VZFzKZyyQK0?si=WSgWZ6-1PbiXxc82
Frank Zappa – Later That Night
https://youtu.be/xlbz1IB4-lU?si=n9GdBjRSA8QZqI-X
Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls
https://youtu.be/E9UHpgWYH3I?si=ZfY616xTEmYHrxrk
Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes