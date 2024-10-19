¿Wappin? Music so greasy that you should put it in your hair

That werewolf formula will give you a bad hair day. Michael Landon as the Teenage Werewolf, 1957.

Who’s this JD guy? HE ain’t no JD!

Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl

Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl

Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times

Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times

Frankie Avalon – Beauty School Drop Out

Frankie Avalon – Beauty School Drop Out

The Chiffons – My Boyfriend’s Back

The Chiffons – My Boyfriend's Back

The Shangri-Las – Ten Songs For You

The Shangri-Las – Ten Songs For You

Mark Dinning – Teen Angel

Mark Dinning – Teen Angel

Cannibal & The Headhunters – Land of 1000 Dances

Cannibal & The Headhunters – Land of 1000 Dances

Frank Zappa – Later That Night

Frank Zappa – Later That Night

Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls

Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls

