¿Wappin? Rama Lama

Intro by JC Crawford — Detroit, way back when.

Time to get all fired up
Es hora de entusiasmarse

The Edsels – Rama Lama Ding Dong
https://youtu.be/f3gIid5pHlc?si=UeAkwVUf_vUmbRvP

The Who — Shakin’ All Over
https://youtu.be/bFKHO3P_DaY?si=JuCN_O603QXgaJOu

Santana – Soul Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/sSp05euvRNU?si=NAts8jcNVkD92TZT

Aurora – Starvation
https://youtu.be/4y238kmIxjA?si=Ful2LRPLDsgYMYQ6

Avril Lavigne – I’m With You
https://youtu.be/eE-mcJAdCLw?si=rcTSMCriZIQaWO3I

Andrea Bocelli – Presentación Completa en Festival de Viña del Mar 2024
https://youtu.be/5iLezxNuCqY?si=de64taxMeGN8b9ou

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
https://youtu.be/VuNIsY6JdUw?si=V0XX1N5RIsR_EBrT

Alanis Morissette – Live in Milwaukee 2024
https://youtu.be/DuqeP8NejMc?si=_pdPc5pXDlMckGeY

Jimii Hendrix – Voodoo Chile
https://youtu.be/yNC0sF9KgM4?si=H1vHnjf4o7cn9BHn

Cultura Profética – Concierto en Luna Park
https://youtu.be/eGYiTRmFXkY?si=z4BROF3byO8nCIim

Kevin Johansen & Natalia Lafourcade – Tú Ve
https://youtu.be/6EBm80bvpXk?si=mLUf9t729jzWWsIM

Jefferson Starship – Stairway to Cleveland
https://youtu.be/kHDmsHKHd9w?si=EUB3-7U6iIaaE72m

Mark Knopfler — Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/EMRJT2ebvAk?si=VYWVwOW14g6h2jk5

Willie Nelson — Last Leaf On The Tree
https://youtu.be/IJXvwEyNY2k?si=qlyHIYMix2ULRPkf

Chrissie Hynde — I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig?si=cIttsrrPHyxhgxv6

 

