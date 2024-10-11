¿Wappin? Rama Lama

Time to get all fired up

Es hora de entusiasmarse

The Edsels – Rama Lama Ding Dong

https://youtu.be/f3gIid5pHlc?si=UeAkwVUf_vUmbRvP

The Who — Shakin’ All Over

https://youtu.be/bFKHO3P_DaY?si=JuCN_O603QXgaJOu

Santana – Soul Sacrifice

https://youtu.be/sSp05euvRNU?si=NAts8jcNVkD92TZT

Aurora – Starvation

https://youtu.be/4y238kmIxjA?si=Ful2LRPLDsgYMYQ6

Avril Lavigne – I’m With You

https://youtu.be/eE-mcJAdCLw?si=rcTSMCriZIQaWO3I

Andrea Bocelli – Presentación Completa en Festival de Viña del Mar 2024

https://youtu.be/5iLezxNuCqY?si=de64taxMeGN8b9ou

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me

https://youtu.be/VuNIsY6JdUw?si=V0XX1N5RIsR_EBrT

Alanis Morissette – Live in Milwaukee 2024

https://youtu.be/DuqeP8NejMc?si=_pdPc5pXDlMckGeY

Jimii Hendrix – Voodoo Chile

https://youtu.be/yNC0sF9KgM4?si=H1vHnjf4o7cn9BHn

Cultura Profética – Concierto en Luna Park

https://youtu.be/eGYiTRmFXkY?si=z4BROF3byO8nCIim

Kevin Johansen & Natalia Lafourcade – Tú Ve

https://youtu.be/6EBm80bvpXk?si=mLUf9t729jzWWsIM

Jefferson Starship – Stairway to Cleveland

https://youtu.be/kHDmsHKHd9w?si=EUB3-7U6iIaaE72m

Mark Knopfler — Brothers In Arms

https://youtu.be/EMRJT2ebvAk?si=VYWVwOW14g6h2jk5

Willie Nelson — Last Leaf On The Tree

https://youtu.be/IJXvwEyNY2k?si=qlyHIYMix2ULRPkf

Chrissie Hynde — I’ll Stand By You

https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig?si=cIttsrrPHyxhgxv6

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes