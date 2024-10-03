¿Wappin? Songs for a day on which Sandy Koufax wouldn’t pitch

Sandy Koufax at Dodger Stadium circa 1962, California Historical Society photo. The Hall of Fame southpaw hurler famously declined to pitch on major Jewish holidays, including when in 1959 when the Dodgers’ rotation would have had him starting on Rosh Hashana and in 1965 when he would otherwise have been slated to pitch on Yom Kippur.

This year…

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane

Ad á n Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade – Vivir con Valor

Holly Near & Emma’s Revolution – I Ain’t Afraid

Robbie Robertson — Shine Your Light

Alanis Morissette – Unplugged

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Jorge Drexler – NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

1000 Israeli musicians – Bring Them Home

Mark Knopfler – Brothers in Arms

Barbra Streisand – The Way We Were

Bob Dylan — A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

Brenda K. Starr – Herida

Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah

