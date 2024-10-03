¿Wappin? Songs for a day on which Sandy Koufax wouldn’t pitch

Koufax
Sandy Koufax at Dodger Stadium circa 1962, California Historical Society photo. The Hall of Fame southpaw hurler famously declined to pitch on major Jewish holidays, including when in 1959 when the Dodgers’ rotation would have had him starting on Rosh Hashana and in 1965 when he would otherwise have been slated to pitch on Yom Kippur.

This year…

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane

https://youtu.be/KqpWTC-rvhQ?si=31zHFZVRefy3t7Nr

Adán Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade – Vivir con Valor

https://youtu.be/hUrlHEsmFMA?si=TdExwn4KIHbpESJS

Holly Near & Emma’s Revolution – I Ain’t Afraid

https://youtu.be/GEJx8cYnUuE?si=bYl_pa31nJINwgv-

Robbie Robertson — Shine Your Light

https://youtu.be/405rURIgvDw?si=ElO7jm3NRn6eZDIS

Alanis Morissette – Unplugged

https://youtu.be/_JG6c6yIGI8?si=4YNN02Iaaa4rsBEV

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

https://youtu.be/ANtntuDslnk?si=95Bx1KAwmLu3A40f

Jorge Drexler – NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

https://youtu.be/qn6rgisZm1M?si=_EiEX6ZQudjo1OyT

1000 Israeli musicians – Bring Them Home

https://youtu.be/1aIyZnFbOu0?si=OE_Cyu9XQNqaaccZ

Mark Knopfler – Brothers in Arms

https://youtu.be/EMRJT2ebvAk?si=hsTFoOTnTVYZg7g-

Barbra Streisand – The Way We Were

https://youtu.be/ifWOSnoCS0M?si=RemHiswFqtxBV3W1

Bob Dylan — A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

https://youtu.be/T5al0HmR4to?si=u4ljSOxnivhuVX-s

Brenda K. Starr – Herida

https://youtu.be/OoSrwuuPrw4?si=62DncKh6xkdCljCp

Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah

https://youtu.be/D2TBKLWz_Zg?si=U5Lo4yMplJxe_eLS

