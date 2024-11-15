¿Wappin? Blackbirds and those of other hues

Photo and electronic manipulation by Eric Jackson.

A playlist for and about us

Una lista de reproducción para y sobre nosotros

Beatles – Blackbird

https://youtu.be/Man4Xw8Xypo?si=zXmnIYtTnGrXrIyr

Peter, Päul & Mary – No Esay Walk to Freedom

https://youtu.be/VmrPbXijhCQ?si=2nKFQkofSL8w1rqH

Willie Colón & Rubén Blades — Plantación Adentro

https://youtu.be/zx6qSntme3o?si=9WUPFH4aleWIbVc8

Best of Mon Laferte 2024

https://youtu.be/JD0r8pAymCg?si=mTOfk25CeTgAXTZO

Laurie Anderson – Waiting for the Barbarians

https://youtu.be/rI15W-BBhrw?si=Psgtgf88l7A0p1ZM

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/6qQA7ZqmSr8?si=fa8Ij1hT5OTCI0Jv

Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom

https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM?si=sFwaxB4wphK1jt_5

