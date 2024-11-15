¿Wappin? Blackbirds and those of other hues

Photo and electronic manipulation by Eric Jackson.
A playlist for and about us
Una lista de reproducción para y sobre nosotros
Beatles – Blackbird
https://youtu.be/Man4Xw8Xypo?si=zXmnIYtTnGrXrIyr
Peter, Päul & Mary – No Esay Walk to Freedom
https://youtu.be/VmrPbXijhCQ?si=2nKFQkofSL8w1rqH
Willie Colón & Rubén Blades — Plantación Adentro
https://youtu.be/zx6qSntme3o?si=9WUPFH4aleWIbVc8
Best of Mon Laferte 2024
https://youtu.be/JD0r8pAymCg?si=mTOfk25CeTgAXTZO
Laurie Anderson – Waiting for the Barbarians
https://youtu.be/rI15W-BBhrw?si=Psgtgf88l7A0p1ZM
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/6qQA7ZqmSr8?si=fa8Ij1hT5OTCI0Jv
Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom
https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM?si=sFwaxB4wphK1jt_5
