To donate to The Panama News if PayPal does not work for you, send money by wire in the full name of the editor, “Eric Lea Jackson Malo,” via Western Union, MoneyGram, etc. If you sent money let us know the routing number at Your contributions — financial, photos, written articles, news tips, videos, coffee, computers, memory chips, cat food and so on — have kept The Panama News going and will continue to do so. Gracias.The best way to contact The Panama News is by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com