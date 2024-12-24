Christmas Eve classics

Peace now
1914: against orders, German and British soldiers took a break from the fighting of World War I, greeted one another, and exchanged gifts on no man’s land along the Western Front.

Have a peaceful one this time

Rimsky-Korsakov – Christmas Eve
https://youtu.be/k0vFOax7ZeU?si=-0n9hFFTfZDQn_6X


Tchaikovsky Christmas
https://youtu.be/BX8oWwByVDE?si=oXPIqSxz8tHcK9Lo


Christmas with Bach
https://youtu.be/3AQyYzUoaVs?si=W6MZE9nx1_Vk2Z7v

