Christmas Eve classics

1914: against orders, German and British soldiers took a break from the fighting of World War I, greeted one another, and exchanged gifts on no man’s land along the Western Front.
Have a peaceful one this time
Rimsky-Korsakov – Christmas Eve
https://youtu.be/k0vFOax7ZeU?si=-0n9hFFTfZDQn_6X
Tchaikovsky Christmas
https://youtu.be/BX8oWwByVDE?si=oXPIqSxz8tHcK9Lo
Christmas with Bach
https://youtu.be/3AQyYzUoaVs?si=W6MZE9nx1_Vk2Z7v
