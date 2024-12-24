Christmas Eve classics

1914: against orders, German and British soldiers took a break from the fighting of World War I, greeted one another, and exchanged gifts on no man’s land along the Western Front.

Have a peaceful one this time

Rimsky-Korsakov – Christmas Eve

https://youtu.be/k0vFOax7ZeU?si=-0n9hFFTfZDQn_6X



Tchaikovsky Christmas

https://youtu.be/BX8oWwByVDE?si=oXPIqSxz8tHcK9Lo



Christmas with Bach

https://youtu.be/3AQyYzUoaVs?si=W6MZE9nx1_Vk2Z7v

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes