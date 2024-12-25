Feliz Navidad / Merry Christmas

Kids celebrating in Anton / Niños festejando en Antón
Christmas Joy
Alegría navideña
Bach – Christmas Oratorio
https://youtu.be/98UjjwzJBFE?si=k9PwQzoQC2oYkF3v
Reggae Christmas
https://youtu.be/5yqGDaWLuj8?si=W0rsL1tNDMNGemIS
Handel – Messiah
https://youtu.be/2-QV_I-xseA?si=-gFK1_J-NfU8bdsb
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Silent Night
https://youtu.be/ghGKeBrXQc0?si=4Rk_D8rwnoMAib6m
Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes
>
>