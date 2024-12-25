Feliz Navidad / Merry Christmas

Kids celebrating in Anton / Niños festejando en Antón



Christmas Joy

Alegría navideña

Bach – Christmas Oratorio

https://youtu.be/98UjjwzJBFE?si=k9PwQzoQC2oYkF3v

Reggae Christmas

https://youtu.be/5yqGDaWLuj8?si=W0rsL1tNDMNGemIS

Handel – Messiah

https://youtu.be/2-QV_I-xseA?si=-gFK1_J-NfU8bdsb

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Silent Night

https://youtu.be/ghGKeBrXQc0?si=4Rk_D8rwnoMAib6m

