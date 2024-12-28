Jackson, Approaching an unlit but probably short tunnel

Panamanian flags fly over The Bridge of the Americas, and Chinese soldiers didn’t put them there. From a Panamanian government video.

An approching descent into madness

by Eric Jackson

“…others see a strategic play related to furthering U.S. national security….”

If you think that the USA is a target for international terrorism now, pick on “easy targets” to be bullied — WHICH, HOWEVER, have friends in the world. Bully Denmark and all of a sudden you have almost all of Europe against you. Bully Panama any you may still retain the support of a few rogue asshole regimes, but virtually all of Latin America will be alienated rather than attracted to buy US products. Bully Canada and to control the terrorism infiltrating into the USA, cops may be stopping random white people and making them say “about,” “schedule” and “lieutenant.”

Some of us may die, some of us may become acquainted with the insides of prison cells. But this is a modern-day Caligula, headed for a brief rein. I might imagine Republicans who can see what’s looming would be trying to rig the midterms before a period of divided government sets in.

