Jackson, Dumb questions about a hot topic?

by Eric Jackson

Back to just after the partial privatization of Seguro Social, there was all this talk about SIACAP accounts in individuals’ names, which people who were not going to get CSS pensions could withdraw or transfer. I was never sure if it applied to me.

So NOW, if someone was never sure and never dealt with SIACAP, and has died since, does the bank get to keep that money?

I have yet to notice any discussion, let alone such numbers, about such stuff.

The disadvantageous real estate deals for the fund, but gold mines for somebody, we have heard about over the years. But if the beneficiaries sold those properties, or the proceeds passed through inheritance — how much does that all add up to?

What can legally and realistically be recovered after all of the years of abuse? Lots of fingers of blame are being pointed, but I don’t see any bank accounts or other properties being frozen.

Matter of fact, Ricky Martinelli stole and laundered more than $70 million to buy a newspaper chain — and was convicted for it — but except for some stock certificates, has that proceed of theft really changed hands? Don’t want to hear anything HE has to say about the CSS.

