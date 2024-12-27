THAT kind of hazy day… / ESE tipo de día nebuloso

Dry season is not yet here

El verano aún no ha llegado

Jimi Hendrix — Purple Haze

https://youtu.be/cJunCsrhJjg?si=RxbuYhgSvVpXOXTY



https://youtu.be/IXmb7fxaVKM?si=t8MEWcOBVs-



Prince — Purple Rain

https://youtu.be/x_N2SMAgsYc?si=160-ntInbvT7FI12



The Who — Tommy

https://youtu.be/dX0fOyoyOlE?si=PjoNUxH0tZTwO_Ay



Eric Clapton — Let It Rain

https://youtu.be/1VKpMI5Msa4?si=qBQ_5xZA_ptN6b3k



Annie Lennox — Here Comes the Rain Again

https://youtu.be/oRMO1mizihU?si=aNeVA9-GkDyM36tC



Patti Smith — Hard Rain

https://youtu.be/941PHEJHCwU?si=gtByPNI2dARKVlUA

