THAT kind of hazy day… / ESE tipo de día nebuloso

0
da poiples

Dry season is not yet here
El verano aún no ha llegado

Jimi Hendrix — Purple Haze
https://youtu.be/cJunCsrhJjg?si=RxbuYhgSvVpXOXTY

Alexa Torrex — Morado
https://youtu.be/IXmb7fxaVKM?si=t8MEWcOBVs-

Prince — Purple Rain
https://youtu.be/x_N2SMAgsYc?si=160-ntInbvT7FI12

The Who — Tommy
https://youtu.be/dX0fOyoyOlE?si=PjoNUxH0tZTwO_Ay

Eric Clapton — Let It Rain
https://youtu.be/1VKpMI5Msa4?si=qBQ_5xZA_ptN6b3k

Annie Lennox — Here Comes the Rain Again
https://youtu.be/oRMO1mizihU?si=aNeVA9-GkDyM36tC

Patti Smith — Hard Rain
https://youtu.be/941PHEJHCwU?si=gtByPNI2dARKVlUA

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

risks taken

 

 

 

>

Blue Sky

 
PDC

 

 

>

TPN on X

 

VFA_4

 

FB_2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

I accept the Privacy Policy