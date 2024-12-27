THAT kind of hazy day… / ESE tipo de día nebuloso

Dry season is not yet here
El verano aún no ha llegado
Jimi Hendrix — Purple Haze
https://youtu.be/cJunCsrhJjg?si=RxbuYhgSvVpXOXTY
Alexa Torrex — Morado
https://youtu.be/IXmb7fxaVKM?si=t8MEWcOBVs-
Prince — Purple Rain
https://youtu.be/x_N2SMAgsYc?si=160-ntInbvT7FI12
The Who — Tommy
https://youtu.be/dX0fOyoyOlE?si=PjoNUxH0tZTwO_Ay
Eric Clapton — Let It Rain
https://youtu.be/1VKpMI5Msa4?si=qBQ_5xZA_ptN6b3k
Annie Lennox — Here Comes the Rain Again
https://youtu.be/oRMO1mizihU?si=aNeVA9-GkDyM36tC
Patti Smith — Hard Rain
https://youtu.be/941PHEJHCwU?si=gtByPNI2dARKVlUA
Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes
>
>