The Panama News blog links and memes, December 18, 2024

standing guard
It’s a dog’s job, but someone has to do it. Actually, it seems like a good gig for this guy. He can wander into Lissy’s and someone might toss him something to eat, or when shooed out, people coming out of that popular eatery will have saved him something. He’s a friendly guard of the bus piquera and taxi stand, and seems to be well liked. Photo by Eric Jackson.

PanCanal transit surcharge

Fitch rates Panama at ‘BB+’; outlook table

Emanuel: it was a mistake that 2008 crisis ended without ‘Old Testament justice

Jamaica moves to end monarchy

ERA can’t be certified without further action by Congress or the courts

Vatican financial woes due to decline in donations

El resultado de una dieta con demasiada azúcar

Dems shake up House committees

Prioridades comparativas

Panama and Colombia renew old power grid connection project

Far right make up lies about 15-year-old shooter being trans

The coming threats to press freedom

Policía Nacional solicita colaboración para ubicar al mayor Abdiel Domínguez

Study retracted years after it set off an infamous COVID-19 treatment scandal

China acusa a EEUU de difamación por señalar ciber-delitos en Costa Rica

 

dry season coming
Dry season is coming but it’s not yet here. Unlike temperate zone foliage, there are various trees that shed leaves, or fruit or flower, at different times of the year. The trees don’t all go bare when dry season draws near, but this one does. Photo by Eric Jackson.

 

