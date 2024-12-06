The Panama News blog links and memes, December 6, 2024

STILL trying to get back into my Facebook account, AND with weekend tasks of setting up a new camera and main production computer. And, and…

Bear with me.

Eric

The Panama News blog links

Mexico 1-1 Panama in international women’s friendly

Salud: Anticonceptivos masculinos | The Panama News

Insurance exec’s killing sparks outrage online over state of US healthcare

Rubén Blades sobre maleantes en la política, la buena en peridismo, y justicia rota

Fiscalía apela la medida de trabajo comunitario a exrepresentante Ramón Ashby

Medellin Cartel drug lord released from US prison after serving 25 years

Bancada legislativa RM proponen no aumentar la edad de jubilación

Propuesta del partido RM sobre la CSS aflora pugna entre Martinelli y Chapman

La Prensa: Crisis de la CSS: intereses personales sobre el bienestar nacional

French government collapses as political chaos reaches boiling point

Amnesty International report on the Gaza War

Jeffries stays out of the way as dems mutiny against senior panel leaders

Groups sound alarm over Trump bid to install nominees without Senate approval

Democrats’ win in final uncalled house race locks in brutally small gop majority

Tribunal Superior rechaza recurso presentado por defensa de Ferrufino

Two Americas: divided by trust in law enforcement

The Israelis are not the only ones bombing hospitals in that region

Israel’s disinformation campaign against UNRWA

Russian state TV hosts ‘thrilled’ about these Trump picks

China sanctions 13 US firms over Taiwan arms sale

Union Workers Furious Trump is Opposing US Steel Sale

Civil War at The Guardian

Insurer sets time limits on anesthesia coverage during surgeries

Bahamian MP throws mace out Parliament window

Disminuye la confianza del consumidor panameño

Más de 200 monedas martinellis falsas arrojadas desde un puente

Samudio: Las operaciones psicológicas que utiliza el gobierno

Panama Canal has big plans to deal with drought

 

