The Panama News links and memes blog, December 20, 2024

On the morning of this day, 35 years ago, a fire that started hours before with the bombardment of Noriega’s Comandancia grew into a firestorm that consumed El Chorrillo. Hundreds of people were killed. US Department of Defense photo.

Seasonal fashion for little girls: deely boppers de navidad.

Crime season: cops keep an eye out for maleantes near the ATM machines. Policía Nacional photo.

In season this season.

