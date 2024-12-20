The Panama News links and memes blog, December 20, 2024

invasion
On the morning of this day, 35 years ago, a fire that started hours before with the bombardment of Noriega’s Comandancia grew into a firestorm that consumed El Chorrillo. Hundreds of people were killed. US Department of Defense photo.

PanCanal hires US Army Corps of Engineers for water projects

Mulino: no environmental threat from copper at closed mine

Canal makes contribution to national treasury

NC Republican high court candidate seeks to void overseas, military votes

55 US-bound migrants died crossing Darien, 180 kids abandoned this year

Court disqualifies prosecutor Fani Willis in Trump 2020 election case

Corte desestima demanda de Martinelli en caso New Business

What to expect from Trump policies toward Latin America

Sheinbaum alcanza un 76 por ciento de aprobación

Musk and British neofascist Nigel Farage

Cats outperform babies in word association

Mesa tripartita para analizar reformas a la CSS

No sabemos cuánto plástico podemos ingerir sin enfermar

Massive ripoff of Florida disabled people with special needs trust

Sticky fingers was Florida GOP donor

Tendencias que impulsarán el sector logístico de Panamá en 2025

How liberals lost comedy — and helped Trump win

Wisconsin shooting details and gun laws

La batalla por la CSS

More than 1,300 Hajj pilgrims died this year

Hakeem Jeffries on the Musk-Trump shutdown threat

Trump-backed spending deal fails to clear House

Fruchter: Can Americans have a nuanced discussion about Israel?

Cuba vuelve a la oscuridad, anuncian más apagones

Court rules thumbs-up emoji can be binding acceptance of a contract

Somali pirates demand $10M ransom for release of Chinese vessel

Canadians feel disrespected by the United States

AMOACSS pide la intervención de la OIT

Mulino: ‘No habrá impuesto ni al sol ni al aire’

Campeonato Béisbol Juvenil 2025 comenzará el 10 de enero

 

deely boppers
Seasonal fashion for little girls: deely boppers de navidad.

 

 

guardia
Crime season: cops keep an eye out for maleantes near the ATM machines. Policía Nacional photo.

 

in season
In season this season.

