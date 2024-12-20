The Panama News links and memes blog, December 20, 2024

On the morning of this day, 35 years ago, a fire that started hours before with the bombardment of Noriega’s Comandancia grew into a firestorm that consumed El Chorrillo. Hundreds of people were killed. US Department of Defense photo.
PanCanal hires US Army Corps of Engineers for water projects
Mulino: no environmental threat from copper at closed mine
Canal makes contribution to national treasury
NC Republican high court candidate seeks to void overseas, military votes
55 US-bound migrants died crossing Darien, 180 kids abandoned this year
Court disqualifies prosecutor Fani Willis in Trump 2020 election case
Corte desestima demanda de Martinelli en caso New Business
What to expect from Trump policies toward Latin America
Sheinbaum alcanza un 76 por ciento de aprobación
Musk and British neofascist Nigel Farage
Cats outperform babies in word association
Mesa tripartita para analizar reformas a la CSS
No sabemos cuánto plástico podemos ingerir sin enfermar
Massive ripoff of Florida disabled people with special needs trust
Sticky fingers was Florida GOP donor
Tendencias que impulsarán el sector logístico de Panamá en 2025
How liberals lost comedy — and helped Trump win
Wisconsin shooting details and gun laws
La batalla por la CSS
More than 1,300 Hajj pilgrims died this year
Hakeem Jeffries on the Musk-Trump shutdown threat
Trump-backed spending deal fails to clear House
Fruchter: Can Americans have a nuanced discussion about Israel?
Cuba vuelve a la oscuridad, anuncian más apagones
Court rules thumbs-up emoji can be binding acceptance of a contract
Somali pirates demand $10M ransom for release of Chinese vessel
Canadians feel disrespected by the United States
AMOACSS pide la intervención de la OIT
Mulino: ‘No habrá impuesto ni al sol ni al aire’
Campeonato Béisbol Juvenil 2025 comenzará el 10 de enero
Seasonal fashion for little girls: deely boppers de navidad.
Crime season: cops keep an eye out for maleantes near the ATM machines. Policía Nacional photo.
In season this season.i
Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes
>
>