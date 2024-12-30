The Panama News links and memes blog, December 30, 2024

Jimmy
Jimmy Carter in 2013. Commonwealth Club photo.

Panama and the world as the New Year draws nigh

dumb times

Jimmy Carter dies at age 100

Que ha invertido Panamá para reemplazar las monedas Martinelli falsas

Chinese company inks contracts for Sajalices solar electricity project

Hoteleros piden reforzar seguridad en áreas turísticas y revisar el decreto ‘Berenjena’

Reclaiming The Panama Canal?

US shipping looks ahead with 50-year-old containerships

Panama dismisses Trump’s claims of Chinese control over Panama Canal

El título juvenil, el pendón más esquivo del béisbol nacional

Afghan women’s soccer fights for a seat at FIFA’s table

How fashion is creating mutant pet breeds

3D-printed guns are a growing threat

Hackers attacked Chrome extensions in bid to steal data

CNN: China-backed hackers breached US Treasury workstations

Los centroamericanos en la lista Engel

Mujica habla con BBC Mundo

Sununu trashed for ‘bootlicker’ Musk defense

SENAFRONT rescata a capitán estadounidense en Guna Yala

Un delfín rescatado en la playa cerca de Coronado

Recaudaciones de Aduanas caen 1,44% hasta noviembre

Musk reaffirms support for Germany’s AfD

Dems; It’s the neoliberalism, stupid

Take him away!

Is Argentina influencing the USA?

T&T crime emergency

Cuba says it’s willing to talk with the United States

Hallan muerto a ruso detenido por dirigir agencia de viajes LGBTQ

 

reverted properties

 

 

Navarro Q.

 

It’s a slow but recovering economy. The dogs are getting fed, not eaten. Formal jobs are hard to come by without political connections, but instead of an unemployment dole we have the informal economy.  Big business is claiming that THEY should get the revenue that the half of our work force that’s informal generates, but many politicians who might go along with that won’t because they fear a social explosion if they try to shut down the informal economy. Photo by Eric Jackson.

 

HIM

 

our canal
 

