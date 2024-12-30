The Panama News links and memes blog, December 30, 2024

Jimmy Carter in 2013. Commonwealth Club photo.
Panama and the world as the New Year draws nigh
Jimmy Carter dies at age 100
Que ha invertido Panamá para reemplazar las monedas Martinelli falsas
Chinese company inks contracts for Sajalices solar electricity project
Hoteleros piden reforzar seguridad en áreas turísticas y revisar el decreto ‘Berenjena’
Reclaiming The Panama Canal?
US shipping looks ahead with 50-year-old containerships
Panama dismisses Trump’s claims of Chinese control over Panama Canal
El título juvenil, el pendón más esquivo del béisbol nacional
Afghan women’s soccer fights for a seat at FIFA’s table
How fashion is creating mutant pet breeds
3D-printed guns are a growing threat
Hackers attacked Chrome extensions in bid to steal data
CNN: China-backed hackers breached US Treasury workstations
Los centroamericanos en la lista Engel
Mujica habla con BBC Mundo
Sununu trashed for ‘bootlicker’ Musk defense
SENAFRONT rescata a capitán estadounidense en Guna Yala
Un delfín rescatado en la playa cerca de Coronado
Recaudaciones de Aduanas caen 1,44% hasta noviembre
Musk reaffirms support for Germany’s AfD
Dems; It’s the neoliberalism, stupid
Take him away!
Is Argentina influencing the USA?
T&T crime emergency
Cuba says it’s willing to talk with the United States
Hallan muerto a ruso detenido por dirigir agencia de viajes LGBTQ
It’s a slow but recovering economy. The dogs are getting fed, not eaten. Formal jobs are hard to come by without political connections, but instead of an unemployment dole we have the informal economy. Big business is claiming that THEY should get the revenue that the half of our work force that’s informal generates, but many politicians who might go along with that won’t because they fear a social explosion if they try to shut down the informal economy. Photo by Eric Jackson.
