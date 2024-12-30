The Panama News links and memes blog, December 30, 2024

Jimmy Carter in 2013. Commonwealth Club photo.

Panama and the world as the New Year draws nigh

It’s a slow but recovering economy. The dogs are getting fed, not eaten. Formal jobs are hard to come by without political connections, but instead of an unemployment dole we have the informal economy. Big business is claiming that THEY should get the revenue that the half of our work force that’s informal generates, but many politicians who might go along with that won’t because they fear a social explosion if they try to shut down the informal economy. Photo by Eric Jackson.

