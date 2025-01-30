At this point in the lunar cycle…

Chinese New Year partying underway at the El Dorado shopping center in Panama City. There were likely a few Chinese here before then, but the community established itself in Panama in the late 1840s and early 1850s. Chinese Embassy photo, from their X feed.

新年快乐！

