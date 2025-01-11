Castro-Rodríguez, Meta (Facebook): lots of fake news and misinformation

Hustlers gone full MAGA, running wild. Graphic by geralt — pixabay.com.

A turn for the worse

by Manuel Castro-Rodríguez

Meta — the company that operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp — announced on Tuesday it was ending third-party fact-checking. In a video, the company’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, said fact checking had led to “too much censorship”.

In a statement reacting to Meta’s decision, the head of the International Fact-Checking Network, Angie Drobnic Holan, said (emphasis is mine):

This decision will hurt social media users who are looking for accurate, reliable information to make decisions about their everyday lives and interactions with friends and family. Fact-checking journalism has never censored or removed posts; it’s added information and context to controversial claims, and it’s debunked hoax content and conspiracy theories. The fact-checkers used by Meta follow a Code of Principles requiring nonpartisanship and transparency. It’s unfortunate that this decision comes in the wake of extreme political pressure from a new administration and its supporters. Factcheckers have not been biased in their work — that attack line comes from those who feel they should be able to exaggerate and lie without rebuttal or contradiction.



Meta launched its independent, third-party, fact-checking program in 2016. It did so during a period of heightened concern about information integrity coinciding with the election of Donald Trump as US president and furor about the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation and disinformation.

As part of the program, Meta funded fact-checking partners — such as Reuters Fact Check, Australian Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and PolitiFact — to independently assess the validity of problematic content posted on its platforms. Warning labels were then attached to any content deemed to be inaccurate or misleading. This helped users to be better informed about the content they were seeing online.

