The Panama News Sunday afternoon blogging

NOW in the US Senate, a MAGA Republican from Missouri is insisting that Panama cut our business ties with China. As if a large percentage of our small businesses are not owned by members of our ethnic Chinese community, which has been established here for more than 150 years. As if, like most of the rest of the world — including the United States — we don’t import Chinese products.

Sort of like dry season weather. Little rain for a few days, and winds steady out of the north. It’s more typical of mid-December than late January.

