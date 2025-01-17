¿Wappin? Music so greasy you should put it in your hair

Classic gearhead stuff
Cosas para los fanáticos de los engranajes
Sha Na Na – Teen Angel
https://youtu.be/lp2eELohkNs?si=SJvOXg6_TNMlWeje
The Hondells – Little Honda
https://youtu.be/IHmRxpumtB4?si=mvdBKl5se0jWnEVW
J Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers – Last Kiss
https://youtu.be/bh4se9YMV3A?si=WjZPrSeXhOlcXbMu
The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl
https://youtu.be/j-dfrHkaXuE?si=2OJKlq55IUnsmGgl
Frank Zappa – Any Way the Wind Blows
https://youtu.be/JpbYkgpKSN4?si=L2BjrBIZGqjtlMkU
The Astronauts – The Hearse
https://youtu.be/oUjfauStrDQ?si=d515vNFas3Qgl51z
The Highwaymen – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/nOWjX4BpC24?si=WnDt-covDpuP94AW
Alice Playten – Pizza Man
https://youtu.be/Ak5BvRYBPVo?si=yELcxBXsr2XJGjCv
Jan and Dean – Dead Man’s Curve
https://youtu.be/yrCuMPeSu9s?si=aRx7LLZeZgCia4SR
These links are interactive — click on the boxes
