¿Wappin? Music so greasy you should put it in your hair

Classic gearhead stuff

Cosas para los fanáticos de los engranajes

Sha Na Na – Teen Angel
https://youtu.be/lp2eELohkNs?si=SJvOXg6_TNMlWeje

The Hondells – Little Honda
https://youtu.be/IHmRxpumtB4?si=mvdBKl5se0jWnEVW

J Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers – Last Kiss
https://youtu.be/bh4se9YMV3A?si=WjZPrSeXhOlcXbMu

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl
https://youtu.be/j-dfrHkaXuE?si=2OJKlq55IUnsmGgl

Frank Zappa – Any Way the Wind Blows
https://youtu.be/JpbYkgpKSN4?si=L2BjrBIZGqjtlMkU

The Astronauts – The Hearse
https://youtu.be/oUjfauStrDQ?si=d515vNFas3Qgl51z

The Highwaymen – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/nOWjX4BpC24?si=WnDt-covDpuP94AW

Alice Playten – Pizza Man
https://youtu.be/Ak5BvRYBPVo?si=yELcxBXsr2XJGjCv

Jan and Dean – Dead Man’s Curve
https://youtu.be/yrCuMPeSu9s?si=aRx7LLZeZgCia4SR

