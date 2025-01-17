¿Wappin? Music so greasy you should put it in your hair

Classic gearhead stuff

Cosas para los fanáticos de los engranajes



https://youtu.be/lp2eELohkNs?si=SJvOXg6_TNMlWeje Sha Na Na – Teen Angel

The Hondells – Little Honda

https://youtu.be/IHmRxpumtB4?si=mvdBKl5se0jWnEVW

J Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers – Last Kiss

https://youtu.be/bh4se9YMV3A?si=WjZPrSeXhOlcXbMu

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl

https://youtu.be/j-dfrHkaXuE?si=2OJKlq55IUnsmGgl



https://youtu.be/JpbYkgpKSN4?si=L2BjrBIZGqjtlMkU Frank Zappa – Any Way the Wind Blows

The Astronauts – The Hearse

https://youtu.be/oUjfauStrDQ?si=d515vNFas3Qgl51z



The Highwaymen – Ghost Riders in the Sky

https://youtu.be/nOWjX4BpC24?si=WnDt-covDpuP94AW

A

https://youtu.be/Ak5BvRYBPVo?si=yELcxBXsr2XJGjCv lice Playten – Pizza Man

J an and Dean – Dead Man’s Curve

https://youtu.be/yrCuMPeSu9s?si=aRx7LLZeZgCia4SR

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes