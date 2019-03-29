¿Wappin? Jah Tribunal, Hon. Judge 1000 Years presiding, find this playlist…

Martha Reeves. Photo by Bengt Nyman.
What say the jury – irie or not irie?
¿Qué dice el jurado de conciencia – irie o no irie?
Séptima Raíz – De Frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI
Protoje and the Indiggnation Band – The Heathen
https://youtu.be/M1tezKRq2g4
Martha & the Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
https://youtu.be/RQRIOKvR2WM
Popcaan – Inviolable
https://youtu.be/WpcO1JzmfLM
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/TZ6w5IlqhSk
Desmond Dekker – Shanty Town
https://youtu.be/ZqgWuMcHc3g
Carlene Davis – Stealing Love
https://youtu.be/HlXvKf74XL0
The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY
Neneh Cherry – Natural Skin Deep
https://youtu.be/uBUCfn5aj4Y
UB40 & Gilly G – Me Nah Leave Yet
https://youtu.be/FjChEu2bBso
Leon Bridges – Bad Bad News
https://youtu.be/cztfyj1dVgk
Gondwana – Irie
https://youtu.be/YqidUaD9U-Y
Yona & Mad Professor – It’s Hard / Harder Than Babylon
https://youtu.be/XrEMQUOyNxo
Cutty Ranks – Limb by Limb
https://youtu.be/tPeCHvAJCEQ
I-Three – Beginning
https://youtu.be/x_KH6smE46c
These links are interactive — click on the boxes