¿Wappin? Aquí en su mayoría hablamos español

Cienfue. Foto por Cesar Arroyo.
Here we mostly speak Spanish
Cienfue – Shining in the Dark
https://youtu.be/oDK-QKhkj-o
Carla Morrison – Disfruta
https://youtu.be/jwP1HRmDVII
Juan Luis Guerra – Kitipun
https://youtu.be/hpkaifThmOs
Amalia Mondragón – Insomnia
https://youtu.be/mxDnnPnsLjM
Aventura – Inmortal
https://youtu.be/XlmaJ-yU46U
Lila Downs – Cariñito
https://youtu.be/YsYZj0uhcaE
NOIA – Nostalgia del Futuro
https://youtu.be/7SlNbuV1WIw
Maná – Rayando el Sol
https://youtu.be/bE3ABNHDnAc
Bunbury – Héroe de Leyenda
https://youtu.be/bzyw_bHeC-Y
Mon Laferte – Cumbia Para Olvidar
https://youtu.be/w56fFY6ekZI
Santana & Buika – Breaking Down the Door
https://youtu.be/J5OspxMTwis
Kany García – Para Siempre
https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4
Boza – Ratas y Ratones
https://youtu.be/DCou57HTaBk
Dread Mar I – Decide Tú
https://youtu.be/ICsWmsPdV0k
~ ~ ~
