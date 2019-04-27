¿Wappin? Aquí en su mayoría hablamos español

Cienfue. Foto por Cesar Arroyo.

Here we mostly speak Spanish

Cienfue – Shining in the Dark
https://youtu.be/oDK-QKhkj-o

Carla Morrison – Disfruta
https://youtu.be/jwP1HRmDVII

Juan Luis Guerra – Kitipun
https://youtu.be/hpkaifThmOs

Amalia Mondragón – Insomnia
https://youtu.be/mxDnnPnsLjM

Aventura – Inmortal
https://youtu.be/XlmaJ-yU46U

Lila Downs – Cariñito
https://youtu.be/YsYZj0uhcaE

NOIA – Nostalgia del Futuro
https://youtu.be/7SlNbuV1WIw

Maná – Rayando el Sol
https://youtu.be/bE3ABNHDnAc

Bunbury – Héroe de Leyenda
https://youtu.be/bzyw_bHeC-Y

Mon Laferte – Cumbia Para Olvidar
https://youtu.be/w56fFY6ekZI

Santana & Buika – Breaking Down the Door
https://youtu.be/J5OspxMTwis

Kany García – Para Siempre
https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4

Boza – Ratas y Ratones
https://youtu.be/DCou57HTaBk

Dread Mar I – Decide Tú
https://youtu.be/ICsWmsPdV0k

