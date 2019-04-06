¿Wappin? New mix / Mezcla nueva

Grace VanderWaal. Photo by Theresa Sanchez.
Much of this you will not have heard
Mucho de esto no habrás escuchado
Tash Sultana – Can’t Buy Happiness
https://youtu.be/85rY9IT9rXM
Aventura – Inmortal
https://youtu.be/XlmaJ-yU46U
Nubya Garcia – Lost Kingdom
https://youtu.be/lUmNtpJpm9o
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/5Yivyp-zbkM
Café Tacvba – El Baile y El Salón
https://youtu.be/9KR9WfLgZJ4
Lana Del Rey – Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have
https://youtu.be/rY2LUmLw_DQ
Alvin Lee – The Bluest Blues
https://youtu.be/3lz3px4dTU8
Joss Stone & Nneka – Babylon
https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE
Luci & the Soul Brokers – Surprise
https://youtu.be/baDYjoCQ-Ek
Steel Pulse – Cry Cry Blood
https://youtu.be/D7hQrQSEwsE
Nina Simone – Sinner Man
https://youtu.be/J2cV4bw5yZY
Raging Fyah – Judgment Day
https://youtu.be/I3WAAFlVsJ4
Grace VanderWaal – Stray
https://youtu.be/khlN_NahE6w
Peter Gabriel, Natalie Merchant & Michael Stipe – Red Rain
https://youtu.be/4bsHUtdcaz4
Denise Gutiérrez – Algo
https://youtu.be/CC8UmRHIJl8
Lenny Kravitz Live In Lollapalooza Argentina 2019
https://youtu.be/LdDSWBLOThg
These links are interactive — click on the boxes