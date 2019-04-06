¿Wappin? New mix / Mezcla nueva

Grace VanderWaal. Photo by Theresa Sanchez.

Much of this you will not have heard

Mucho de esto no habrás escuchado

Tash Sultana – Can’t Buy Happiness

https://youtu.be/85rY9IT9rXM

Aventura – Inmortal

https://youtu.be/XlmaJ-yU46U

Nubya Garcia – Lost Kingdom

https://youtu.be/lUmNtpJpm9o

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe

https://youtu.be/5Yivyp-zbkM

Café Tacvba – El Baile y El Salón

https://youtu.be/9KR9WfLgZJ4

Lana Del Rey – Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have

https://youtu.be/rY2LUmLw_DQ

Alvin Lee – The Bluest Blues

https://youtu.be/3lz3px4dTU8

Joss Stone & Nneka – Babylon

https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE

Luci & the Soul Brokers – Surprise

https://youtu.be/baDYjoCQ-Ek

Steel Pulse – Cry Cry Blood

https://youtu.be/D7hQrQSEwsE

Nina Simone – Sinner Man

https://youtu.be/J2cV4bw5yZY

Raging Fyah – Judgment Day

https://youtu.be/I3WAAFlVsJ4

Grace VanderWaal – Stray

https://youtu.be/khlN_NahE6w

Peter Gabriel, Natalie Merchant & Michael Stipe – Red Rain

https://youtu.be/4bsHUtdcaz4

Denise Gutiérrez – Algo

https://youtu.be/CC8UmRHIJl8

Lenny Kravitz Live In Lollapalooza Argentina 2019

https://youtu.be/LdDSWBLOThg

These links are interactive — click on the boxes