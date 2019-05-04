Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

The Green Honeycreeper ~ Mielero Verde ~ Chlorophanes spiza.

Photographed in Parque Natural Metropolitano, Panama City, Panama by Kermit Nourse.

© Kermit Nourse

The Green Honeycreeper is a brightly colored tanager found from southern Mexico to central Brazil. Primordially a rainforest canopy bird, it will be found at forest edges and in secondary forests as well. It populates both sides of the isthmus, but rarely is it seen at altitudes above 3,000 feet. Mainly insectivorous, it also consumes fruit and nectar.

El Mielero Verde es una tangara de colores brillantes que se encuentra desde el sur de México hasta el centro de Brasil. Principalmente, un ave de dosel del bosque lluvioso, se encontrará en los bordes del bosque y también en bosques secundarios. Llena ambos lados del istmo, pero rara vez se ve en altitudes superiores a 3,000 pies. Principalmente insectívoro, también consume fruta y néctar.







~ ~ ~

