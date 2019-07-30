Panama amphibians photo contest / Concurso de fotos de anfibios de Panamá

Red-eyed tree frog (Agalychnis callidryas). Photo by Prachi Dadhich.

The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute invites you to participate in a photo contest:

THE AMPHIBIANS OF PANAMA

Competition rules:

To celebrate the Panama Golden Frog Festival, and with the desire to raise awareness about the environment, the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute invites those over 15 years of age to participate in a photo contest on the amphibians in Panama. We will select the he 30 best photos, which we will exhibit at the Punta Culebra Nature Center.

There will be prizes for the first three places:

1st Prize: a guided tour for two people to Isla Barro Colorado

2nd Prize: a guided visit for two people to the Punta Culebra Nature Center

3rd Prize: a guided visit for two people to the Panama Amphibian Rescue and Conservation Project

Registration deadline and to send the photographs: Monday, August 12



Requirements to participate:

That the photograph of the amphibian be taken in the Republic of Panama; It can be any species of frog or toad.



Mandatory:

Digital photography size 8×10 at 300dpi.



Send the photo to STRINews@si.edu with the following information:

• Title and brief review of the photograph

• Name of the author of the photograph

• Place where the picture was taken

• Date the picture was taken

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us.

Regards,



Martha Messia

Logistics Coordinator

Punta Culebra Nature Center

Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

Tel. (507) 212-8793

(202) 633-4700 x28793 (USA)

E-mail: puntaculebra@si.edu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PuntaCulebra

Twitter: @SmithsonianPanama

@PuntaCulebra

http://stri.si.edu/es

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJEqSzoGcrc

~ ~ ~

