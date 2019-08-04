Editorial / Nota de la Redacción: Racist Control / Control de Racistas

He drove nine hours to kill those whom he was told to hate.

Condujo nueve horas para matar a los que le dijeron que odiara.

Gun control? Maybe that, too,

but let’s have racist control.

A white guy, incited by Republican racist rhetoric, shot up a largely Spanish-speaking neighborhood of a town that was Spanish-speaking long before there was a USA.

Republican politicians immediately issued threats and warnings about anti-fascist protesters coming to El Paso.

NOT a proper time pray with, accept condolences from or show any undue respect for President Trump or Governor Abbott.

How to control racists? Join the Grand Jury of the Republic and pass judgment on the inciters. If you are a US citizen who will be 18 or older on Election Day 2020, register and vote. If you are living outside the USA, go to votefromabroad.org.

~ ~

¿Control de armas? Quizás eso también, pero debemos controlar a los racistas.

Un fulo, incitado por la retórica racista republicana, disparó contra un barrio de habla hispana de una ciudad que hablaba español mucho antes de que existiera los Estados Unidos.

Los políticos republicanos inmediatamente emitieron amenazas y advertencias sobre los manifestantes antifascistas que venían a El Paso.

NO es un momento apto para orar con, aceptar condolencias de o mostrar ningún respeto indebido por el presidente Trump ni el gobernador Abbott.

¿Cómo controlar a los racistas? Únase al Gran Jurado de la República y juzgue a los incitadores. Si es ciudadano estadounidense y tendrá 18 años o más el día de las elecciones de 2020, regístrese y vote. Si vive fuera del EEUU, vaya a votefromabroad.org.

~ ~ ~

