For those with US Social Security concerns:

A notice from the American Embassy

The US Embassy in Panama is pleased to announce that representatives from the Regional Federal Benefits Office will visit Panama City to offer services for beneficiaries or individuals with questions about US Social Security benefits.

Where: Center for English Language Immersion (CELI) – Via España, Edificio Cromos, First Floor.

When: August 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 8 am to 4 pm and August 23rd from 8 am to 1:30 pm.

Walk-in Services – No appointment necessary. First come first served.

What to bring for social security services: (please bring legible copies of all documents to be submitted)

Applying for Social Security Benefits: Bring originals and one copy of the following for all applicants: Birth Certificate and passport. If applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits, please also bring marriage certificate and/or death certificate.

SSA Proof of Life Study: In 2019, SSA mailed the questionnaire to beneficiaries receiving their own benefits whose social security number ended in 50 – 99 and beneficiaries over the age of 90 and beneficiaries with a Representative payee. Please bring a copy of your passport and a completed SSA-7162.

Social Security Number Card Application: Bring a copy of your valid US passport, Certificate of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate, and completed form SS-5FS.

Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your current passport.

Medicare Part B Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign form CMS-40B. To cancel your enrollment please complete and sign form CMS-2690.

The best way to contact the Regional Federal Benefits Office is by using their online contact inquiry form: http://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/fbu-inquiry-form/

To learn more about the services offered by the Regional Federal Benefits Office visit: https://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/

We look forward to seeing you there!

