The Panama News blog links, September 22, 2019

Los Rakas, from the Panamanian diaspora in Oakland, California

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Panama and Singapore ink agreement to strengthen maritime relations

WKRG, Carnival Fantasy damaged in the Panama Canal

Seatrade, Open-loop scrubbers pass scientific test but fail the headline one

Sports / Deportes

El Siglo, Chemito quiere otra oportunidad titular

TVN, Cortizo confirmó construcción de coliseos deportivos

La Estrella, Sub-15 de béisbol obtiene medalla de plata en el Torneo Premundial

Economy / Economía

Radio Temblor, Analizamos la nueva ley de Asociación Pública Privada

La Prensa, May’s y El Machetazo: la nueva mancuerna comercial

La Estrella: Panamá, rey de la cerveza en Latinoamérica

Front Page Live, World’s richest man cuts health benefits for workers

Labor411, The GOP tax cut trickles down: worker bonuses up 1¢ in 2018

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Tackling marine invasive species

The Guardian, Geese, plover … and blast-off

Mongabay, As climate crisis deepens wildlife adapts

Reuters, Arctic expedition to investigate ‘Epicenter of Climate Change’

Nature: Humboldt, the Panama Canal, and Barro Colorado Island

News / Noticias

El Siglo, Protestan por constantes apagones y falta de agua en Arraiján

La Prensa, MiAmbiente audita pagos ambientales de Minera Panamá

AFP: US sanctions firms from Panama, Italy, Colombia for Venezuela ties

MercoPress, New sex scandal hits Panamanian Catholic Church

BBC, Cómo las mafias de Colombia se aprovechan de los migrantes venezolanos

The Guardian, Ghosts of tyrants past stalk proud Haiti as it slides towards the brink

The Root, How Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi connects the dots

BBC, In pictures: the global climate strike

Remezcla, Young Latinas on how climate change affects us

AFP, Swiss hold high-altitude wake for lost glacier

NACLA, Citizens lead Puerto Rico into a solar future

Opinion / Opiniones

Carlsen, El colapso del sistema en Honduras causa la migración

Ben-Ami, The last days of Netanyahu?

Snowden, No one should have to pretend to be perfect

Bildt, Ukraine gets its chance

Sagel, Lo que quiero es entender

Lee, Es lo que Dios quería que yo ganara

Vega Abad, De Galileo a los no nacidos

Culture / Cultura

People en Español, Sech y su pasado

Hard Crackers, “Hard Times”

El País, How Cirque du Soleil turned to the genius of Messi for inspiration

The Guardian, Keira Knightley on “Official Secrets” and her own politics

Telemetro, MiCultura iniciará inspección tras hallazgo arqueológico en Antón

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.