The Panama News blog links, September 22, 2019

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Panama and Singapore ink agreement to strengthen maritime relations
WKRG, Carnival Fantasy damaged in the Panama Canal
Seatrade, Open-loop scrubbers pass scientific test but fail the headline one
Sports / Deportes
El Siglo, Chemito quiere otra oportunidad titular
TVN, Cortizo confirmó construcción de coliseos deportivos
La Estrella, Sub-15 de béisbol obtiene medalla de plata en el Torneo Premundial
Economy / Economía
Radio Temblor, Analizamos la nueva ley de Asociación Pública Privada
La Prensa, May’s y El Machetazo: la nueva mancuerna comercial
La Estrella: Panamá, rey de la cerveza en Latinoamérica
Front Page Live, World’s richest man cuts health benefits for workers
Labor411, The GOP tax cut trickles down: worker bonuses up 1¢ in 2018
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Tackling marine invasive species
The Guardian, Geese, plover … and blast-off
Mongabay, As climate crisis deepens wildlife adapts
Reuters, Arctic expedition to investigate ‘Epicenter of Climate Change’
Nature: Humboldt, the Panama Canal, and Barro Colorado Island
News / Noticias
El Siglo, Protestan por constantes apagones y falta de agua en Arraiján
La Prensa, MiAmbiente audita pagos ambientales de Minera Panamá
AFP: US sanctions firms from Panama, Italy, Colombia for Venezuela ties
MercoPress, New sex scandal hits Panamanian Catholic Church
BBC, Cómo las mafias de Colombia se aprovechan de los migrantes venezolanos
The Guardian, Ghosts of tyrants past stalk proud Haiti as it slides towards the brink
The Root, How Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi connects the dots
BBC, In pictures: the global climate strike
Remezcla, Young Latinas on how climate change affects us
AFP, Swiss hold high-altitude wake for lost glacier
NACLA, Citizens lead Puerto Rico into a solar future
Opinion / Opiniones
Carlsen, El colapso del sistema en Honduras causa la migración
Ben-Ami, The last days of Netanyahu?
Snowden, No one should have to pretend to be perfect
Bildt, Ukraine gets its chance
Sagel, Lo que quiero es entender
Lee, Es lo que Dios quería que yo ganara
Vega Abad, De Galileo a los no nacidos
Culture / Cultura
People en Español, Sech y su pasado
Hard Crackers, “Hard Times”
El País, How Cirque du Soleil turned to the genius of Messi for inspiration
The Guardian, Keira Knightley on “Official Secrets” and her own politics
Telemetro, MiCultura iniciará inspección tras hallazgo arqueológico en Antón