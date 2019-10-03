Editorial, Now China?

Trump and Xi at last year’s G20 summit. Who will be the last man standing? The favorite is the guy in the blue tie. But people with good sense and good will are hoping that both of their countries will live on the same planet in peace and prosperity when both men are historical figures of the past. Wikimedia photo.

Now China

In 2016, he called in Russian help for his election campaign.

Now that he’s in trouble for soliciting Ukrainian and Australian validation for some weird conspiracy theories he was spinning for the 2020 campaign, Trump has raised the ante.

He sought the assistance of the National Rifle Association, declared a Russian asset in the 2016 election cycle by US intelligence people in the know.

Then like a whimpering vassal to a suzerain overlord, Donald Trump called for China’s campaign help.

It’s not treason, which is narrowly defined under the US Constitution, but it’s terribly disloyal.

It violates all sorts of election laws and American customs, for sure. Let Mr. Giuliani and the rest of his entourage of discredited lawyers argue that be that as it may, it’s not an “impeachable offense.”

Leave it to “Q” and Trump’s brainwashed fanatic base to argue that there is absolutely nothing wrong with a politician soliciting foreign assistance to further his personal domestic political aspirations.

Will they get to pointing out all the Latin American tyrants and kleptocrats who have called in Uncle Sam when things got difficult? Will they point out that China, the world’s oldest civilization but more often than not with parts of it ruled by different governments at the same time, has insisted on other countries taking sides in what it considers its internal affairs by shunning Taiwan? No doubt. There goes the GOP, leading a great power to banana republic status on that count, too.

When we hear them talking about civil war, we should take it seriously – they are armed and crazy and Americans need to be prepared to die for America if need be. Let’s not get too dramatic about it, though. We take that risk every time we venture out where criminals might lurk. That’s why there are police. Nations take that risk just by their existence, which is why most of them have soldiers and spies. Threats are being made and free people should perhaps heighten our vigilance but should never cower.

The Panama News does not advise US citizens, here in Panama or anywhere, to amass arsenals for doomsday shootouts. That would be dangerous and offer little protection in return. For another thing, here on the isthmus it would be a violation of Panamanian gun laws, which are much more sensible than the ones in the USA. What we do urge is that all adults with US passports living here register and vote.

I have more respect for a man who lets me know where he stands, even if he’s wrong, than the one comes up like an angel and is nothing but a devil.

Malcolm X

Bear in mind…

Although modesty is natural to man, it is not natural to children. Modesty only begins with the knowledge of evil.

Jean-Jacques Rousseau

To gain that which is worth having, it may be necessary to lose everything else.

Bernadette Devlin McAliskey

I’ve never understood why people consider youth a time of freedom and joy. It’s probably because they have forgotten their own.

Margaret Atwood

