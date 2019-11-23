¿Wappin? Así es… / Quite so

Los Jaivas en su 55 aniversario. Foto de Mario Ruiz.
It’s like this / Es como esto
Sia – I’m In Here
https://youtu.be/2LGU4P-UNSY
Carla Morrison – Todo Pasa
https://youtu.be/J831IntjDDI
Bob Marley – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/15_fvQr1pWQ
10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/Z3qHkJnYK4E
Enrique Bunbury – Lo que más te gustó de mí
https://youtu.be/J5AyieIg4Os
Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU
Mon Laferte & Juanes – Amárrame
https://youtu.be/-O51n0cdxPg
Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://iyoutu.be/HjQtlAiFLuc
Jefferson Airplane – When the Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/KnnXKsZbTUo
Zahara & Santi Balmes – Guerra y Paz
https://youtu.be/AEgB3joHtMw
Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ
Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/uHJFG4tmoeE
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI
Lila Downs – Clandestino
https://youtu.be/GBxkpkj9If8
Los Jaivas – La Poderosa Muerte
https://youtu.be/8AO8pY09h_Y
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com