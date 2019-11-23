¿Wappin? Así es… / Quite so

Jaivas
Los Jaivas en su 55 aniversario. Foto de Mario Ruiz.

It’s like this / Es como esto

Sia – I’m In Here
https://youtu.be/2LGU4P-UNSY

Carla Morrison – Todo Pasa
https://youtu.be/J831IntjDDI

Bob Marley – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/15_fvQr1pWQ

10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/Z3qHkJnYK4E

Enrique Bunbury – Lo que más te gustó de mí
https://youtu.be/J5AyieIg4Os

Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU

Mon Laferte & Juanes – Amárrame
https://youtu.be/-O51n0cdxPg

Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://iyoutu.be/HjQtlAiFLuc

Jefferson Airplane – When the Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/KnnXKsZbTUo

Zahara & Santi Balmes – Guerra y Paz
https://youtu.be/AEgB3joHtMw

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ

Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/uHJFG4tmoeE

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI

Lila Downs – Clandestino
https://youtu.be/GBxkpkj9If8

Los Jaivas – La Poderosa Muerte
https://youtu.be/8AO8pY09h_Y

 

