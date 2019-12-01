Neofascist hate campaign approved by Mark Zuckerberg

A fascist rails against foreigners and waves a hangman’s noose in front of the El Carmen Church. The Panama News also gets rants from the far right that rail against Pope Francis and the Catholic Church. What has changed since this incident is that people like this now have voices in the National Assembly and approval for their hate campaigns on Facebook, while stuff opposing that gets deleted by Zuckerberg’s company. Archive photo by Eric Jackson.

