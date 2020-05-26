Vuelos de repatriación en Copa / COPA repatriation flights

Vuelos de repatriación a Miami y México en Copa

COPA repatriation flights to Miami and Mexico City

Pending government approval, this flight from Panama to Miami leaves on Saturday, May 30 at 2 a.m. You need to have all of your immigration papers (passport, visa if applicable) in order. It’s a one-way flight.

For information and if necessary reservations, call COPA Airlines at 217-2672. You also may want to call the US Embassy / Consulate if you have to travel into the city from the Interior to ask for advice or help about that.

These flights leave Panama for Mexico City on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at 5 a.m. You need all of the documents necessary for travel to Mexico.

For more information or reservations if needed, call 217-2672. It’s all subject to government approval. You may want to check with the Mexican Embassy or Consulate for help with any difficulties or advice about details.

