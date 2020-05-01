¿Wappin? Día de Trabajo / Labor Day

SUNTRACS

We were naught, we shall be all
No fuimos nada, seremos todos

Tracy Chapman – Talkin’ About A Revolution
https://youtu.be/Xv8FBjo1Y8I

Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo
https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI

Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
https://youtu.be/3N_rNz2oAGA

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/hAlPysjCFHg

Joan Baez – No nos moverán
https://youtu.be/Wk-96TG_wMI

Beatles – Lovely Rita
https://youtu.be/a9yRTKmVAHc

Stevie Wonder – Living for the City
https://youtu.be/rc0XEw4m-3w

Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/IKmPci5VXz0

The Rolling Stones – Salt Of The Earth
https://youtu.be/eOiLH-2hTPQ

Tom Morello – Solidarity Forever
https://youtu.be/czQh1vj1jF8

The Animals – We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
https://youtu.be/Q3mgapAcVdU

Lulu – To Sir With Love
https://youtu.be/k8-M_wg8AI4

Julieta Venegas – Ese Camino
https://youtu.be/jKvmNUfmFfI

The Staple Singers – When Will We Be Paid
https://youtu.be/QWhcTu5El0c

Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
https://youtu.be/RrsvzILTB-0

Concierto Víctor Jara en Perú – 17 de Julio de 1973
https://youtu.be/UhXBrp3oAIM

 

 

Dinero

