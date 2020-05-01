¿Wappin? Día de Trabajo / Labor Day

We were naught, we shall be all
No fuimos nada, seremos todos
Tracy Chapman – Talkin’ About A Revolution
https://youtu.be/Xv8FBjo1Y8I
Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo
https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI
Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
https://youtu.be/3N_rNz2oAGA
Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/hAlPysjCFHg
Joan Baez – No nos moverán
https://youtu.be/Wk-96TG_wMI
Beatles – Lovely Rita
https://youtu.be/a9yRTKmVAHc
Stevie Wonder – Living for the City
https://youtu.be/rc0XEw4m-3w
Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/IKmPci5VXz0
The Rolling Stones – Salt Of The Earth
https://youtu.be/eOiLH-2hTPQ
Tom Morello – Solidarity Forever
https://youtu.be/czQh1vj1jF8
The Animals – We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
https://youtu.be/Q3mgapAcVdU
Lulu – To Sir With Love
https://youtu.be/k8-M_wg8AI4
Julieta Venegas – Ese Camino
https://youtu.be/jKvmNUfmFfI
The Staple Singers – When Will We Be Paid
https://youtu.be/QWhcTu5El0c
Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
https://youtu.be/RrsvzILTB-0
Concierto Víctor Jara en Perú – 17 de Julio de 1973
https://youtu.be/UhXBrp3oAIM
