What Republicans are saying

Kanye West on the campaign trail. Before he went out to seek votes, he consulted with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. It’s not a serious campaign for the presidency, but a Republican ploy to siphon the votes of a portion of the African-American youth from a Blue Wave that’s threatening the career of Kanye’s white supremacist boss, Donald Trump. Wikimedia photo.

GOP voices

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes