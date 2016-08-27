The Panama News blog links, August 27, 2016

The Panama News blog links
Reuters, Big oil tankers need retrofits to use the new locks
Marine Link, Extreme boat lifts installed in the Panama Canal
NPR, A luxury cruise sets sail through the Northwest Passage
KTUU, Military conducts cruise ship rescue training exercise in Arctic waters
Spash 24/7, Iran keen to participate in Nicaragua Canal project
Bloomberg, Panama Papers spark race for tax haven dollars before crackdown
El Confidencial, Dueña del Canal en Iberoamérica es una empresa offshore
Nikkei, Mega Financial hit by US fine
ANP, Para que se equiparen los salarios entre hombres y mujeres
TVN, Contraloría lleva bonificaciones de la UP ante la Corte Suprema
Hoy, Imputaron a dos empresarios por presuntas coimas a funcionarios de Panamá
La Estrella, Préstamos nuevos disminuyeron 3.7%
Epstien & Montecino, Overcharged: the high cost of high finance
Scientific American, What vampire bats can teach us about friendship
PR, Newly discovered multicomponent virus is the first of its kind to infect animals
Mongabay, Dams inevitably result in species decline and losses on reservoir islands
Intercontinental Cry, Varela destroys indigenous communities and claims success
Mongabay, Panama revives stalled dam over strong indigenous opposition
La Estrella, Varela dice que no permitirán que se falte el respeto a las autoridades
Telemetro, Ocho heridos por enfrentamientos tras protestas contra Barro Blanco
TVN, Ana Matilde Gómez busca despenalizar el abandono de bebés
DW, Rousseff impeachment trial resumes after courtroom chaos
The Guardian, Bolivia’s deputy interior minister beaten to death
BBC, GOP governor calls blacks and Latinos enemies to be shot
AP, Trump’s staff talks racism and religious war online
BuzzFeed, Why Europe can’t find the jihadis in its midst
Simpson, Adivinanza
Gandásegui, La corrupción sin control genera más corrupción
Transparency International, Let’s pick up the slow pace of reform in Panama
OFRANEH, La farsa del “acuerdo” de Barro Blanco
Bagama, Fuera Martín Santiago de Panamá
La Estrella, Ministro de Seguridad niega que fotos de Frenadeso sean de Gualaquita
Video, FRENADESO desmiente policía y gobierno
WOLA, Colombia’s 52-year-old conflict with the FARC comes to an end
Perla & Bazak, The Colombia-FARC agreement
Márquez, La mas hermosa de todas las batallas
Ben-Ami, Colombia’s gift to the world
MEV, Manifesto on the Venezuelan situation
Fang, Democratic pundits downplay the Clinton Foundation’s ethical issues
Baker, Fixing Obamacare: the Democrats have to talk about it
Hausmann, Trump’s foreign admirers
América Económica, La herencia de Trump
Digby, The disturbing dawn of the alt-right
Miller, The Great Mexican Wall Deception
Texas Public Radio: “Hands of Stone,” fists of ham
The Undefeated, Usher Raymond IV fighting that good fight
The Tech, Restoration of a tarnished icon
~ ~ ~
