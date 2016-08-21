¿Wappin? No Babylonian female vocalists on YouTube

Alas, no Babylonian female vocalists on YouTube
Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love
https://youtu.be/-Xj03UNGFHU
Cassia Eller – O Segundo Sol
https://youtu.be/H2oz3PT46SY
translation to English from the Portuguese
Zahara – Imali
https://youtu.be/I7lsAaliIvg
translation to English from the Xhosa
Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me
https://youtu.be/lLN4f3P1qoI
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI
Joan Osborne – One Of Us
https://youtu.be/geaj9Fb0H6c
Boney M – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/gXYQwsRuNDE
Mercedes Sosa – Solo le pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/5Mp8W_-gtcg
Celtic Woman – Óró Sé Do Bheatha ‘Bhaile
https://youtu.be/nbcPlb0OQw4
Carla Morrison – Déjenme Llorar
https://youtu.be/JOFsUzyPSqY
~ ~ ~
