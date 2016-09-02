A slow weekday afternoon at Penonome’s public market

Penonome’s historic function is as a commercial center for a farming area. At its market you get good deals on whatever is in season.

Food staples, a saddle for your horse, a sombero for your head

photos by Eric Jackson

 

Horses are central to an important subculture in Cocle province, and then there are also places near Penonome where the path is beaten by horses’ hoofs and human footprints rather than tire tracks.

 

This is, after all, Panama. You really shouldn’t make a habit of exposing your head to the tropical sun and rain without a hat to protect you. If the brain fever is a dubious legend, skin cancer and sunstroke sure aren’t.

 

