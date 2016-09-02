EconomyLifestyle A slow weekday afternoon at Penonome’s public market September 2, 2016 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Penonome’s historic function is as a commercial center for a farming area. At its market you get good deals on whatever is in season. Food staples, a saddle for your horse, a sombero for your head photos by Eric Jackson Horses are central to an important subculture in Cocle province, and then there are also places near Penonome where the path is beaten by horses’ hoofs and human footprints rather than tire tracks. This is, after all, Panama. You really shouldn’t make a habit of exposing your head to the tropical sun and rain without a hat to protect you. If the brain fever is a dubious legend, skin cancer and sunstroke sure aren’t. ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related