¿Wappin? Afterlife-saving soul implant surgery

Seguro Social and Medicare won’t pay for

a soul implant — get one here for free

Booker T & the MGs – Green Onions

https://youtu.be/_bpS-cOBK6Q

Otis Redding – I Got Dreams To Remember

https://youtu.be/Ooqqj6q1MeU

Percy Sledge – When a Man Loves a Woman

https://youtu.be/jHS8LAqHyHs

Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly

https://youtu.be/TqHQqb5ot74

Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High

https://youtu.be/ULw1RHHPv5g

The Chiffons – One Fine Day

https://youtu.be/aKe0XKfAnv8

The Ronettes – Be My Baby

https://youtu.be/jrVbawRPO7I

Little Eva – Loco-motion

https://youtu.be/eKpVQm41f8Y

Mary Wells – My Guy

https://youtu.be/r1M5eEJeT38

The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go?

https://youtu.be/izzKUoxL11E

Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train to Georgia

https://youtu.be/IdfZnWsps34

The Temptations – Just My Imagination

https://youtu.be/M5Z9-QCmZyw

The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?

https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY

The Impressions – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/l04yM7-BWbg

Aaron Neville & Linda Ronstadt — 1996 Concert at the White House

https://youtu.be/whc35X1R5k4

~ ~ ~

