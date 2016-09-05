¿Wappin? Afterlife-saving soul implant surgery

Seguro Social and Medicare won’t pay for
a soul implant — get one here for free
Booker T & the MGs – Green Onions
https://youtu.be/_bpS-cOBK6Q
Otis Redding – I Got Dreams To Remember
https://youtu.be/Ooqqj6q1MeU
Percy Sledge – When a Man Loves a Woman
https://youtu.be/jHS8LAqHyHs
Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly
https://youtu.be/TqHQqb5ot74
Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High
https://youtu.be/ULw1RHHPv5g
The Chiffons – One Fine Day
https://youtu.be/aKe0XKfAnv8
The Ronettes – Be My Baby
https://youtu.be/jrVbawRPO7I
Little Eva – Loco-motion
https://youtu.be/eKpVQm41f8Y
Mary Wells – My Guy
https://youtu.be/r1M5eEJeT38
The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go?
https://youtu.be/izzKUoxL11E
Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train to Georgia
https://youtu.be/IdfZnWsps34
The Temptations – Just My Imagination
https://youtu.be/M5Z9-QCmZyw
The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY
The Impressions – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/l04yM7-BWbg
Aaron Neville & Linda Ronstadt — 1996 Concert at the White House
https://youtu.be/whc35X1R5k4
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.