The Panama News blog links, October 28, 2016

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
GCaptain, ITF warns of PanCanal tug privatization
Seatrade Maritime News, ACP rejects tug privatization claim
Splash 24/7, A tale of two canals — game theory in action
La Estrella, Grupos en pugna debaten sobre el puerto en Corozal
MLB Trade Rumors, Bethancourt to pitch in Panama winter ball
Goal.com, Tony Taylor among MLS players called up for Panama qualifiers
The Hill, Panama hires crisis communications firm
Reuters, Panama signs international tax convention
Radio Pakistan, High court forms special enlarged bench for Panama Papers case
McClatchy, Freedom eludes US defendant outed in Panama Papers
Times of Malta, Nationalist MPs walk out on Panama Papers linked minister
El Tiempo, La Fiscalía está tras capitales ocultos en Panamá
ANP, Sector logístico panameño alerta ante posible nuevo decreto colombiano
E&N, Industria cultural aporta más que Canal de Panamá
Prensa Latina, Panamanian businesses to seek deals at Cuba’s trade fair
Smithsonian Insider, Frogs use snout glands in emergency jail break
Prensa Latina, Panama reports more than 400 Zika cases
The Guardian, Flight attendant wasn’t AIDS “Patient Zero”
NASA, Adding up Hurricane Matthew’s total rainfall
WWF, The Living Planet Report 2016 (PDF)
EFE, EEUU cree que un agente no estatal está tras del ciberataque masivo
Amnesty International, Messaging apps and privacy
Gaworecki, Time for a moratorium on commercial fishing of Pacific bluefin tuna?
Chee & Hammond, Gene editing and seed stealing
NACLA, Renewed repression against environmentalists in Honduras
The Guardian, Two more Honduran land rights activists slain
El Tiempo, 21 capturas de miembros de grupos con raices paramilitares
BBC, Colombian hostage release underway
AFP, Intelectuales nicaragüenses piden a OEA apoyar nuevos comicios
WOLA, Three key points about Mexico’s new Fiscalia
Boff, Donde está hoy el poder en el mundo
Gumbo, Raising a cup to my departed pal Tom Hayden
Reich, Varying standards of US justice
Baker, The TPP and free trade — time to retake the English language
Capece, What ‘America First’ would mean for Latin America
Beluche, ¿Quién es responsable de la crisis del agro?
Blades, La cancelación del referéndum en Venezuela
The Guardian, Margaret Atwood interview
Telemetro, Las rutas del desfile de Fiestas Patrias en la ciudad de Panamá
