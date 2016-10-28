The Panama News blog links, October 28, 2016

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

GCaptain, ITF warns of PanCanal tug privatization

Seatrade Maritime News, ACP rejects tug privatization claim

Splash 24/7, A tale of two canals — game theory in action

La Estrella, Grupos en pugna debaten sobre el puerto en Corozal

MLB Trade Rumors, Bethancourt to pitch in Panama winter ball

Goal.com, Tony Taylor among MLS players called up for Panama qualifiers

The Hill, Panama hires crisis communications firm

Reuters, Panama signs international tax convention

Radio Pakistan, High court forms special enlarged bench for Panama Papers case

McClatchy, Freedom eludes US defendant outed in Panama Papers

Times of Malta, Nationalist MPs walk out on Panama Papers linked minister

El Tiempo, La Fiscalía está tras capitales ocultos en Panamá

ANP, Sector logístico panameño alerta ante posible nuevo decreto colombiano

E&N, Industria cultural aporta más que Canal de Panamá

Prensa Latina, Panamanian businesses to seek deals at Cuba’s trade fair

PR, New Bennigan’s in Obarrio

Smithsonian Insider, Frogs use snout glands in emergency jail break

Prensa Latina, Panama reports more than 400 Zika cases

The Guardian, Flight attendant wasn’t AIDS “Patient Zero”

NASA, Adding up Hurricane Matthew’s total rainfall

WWF, The Living Planet Report 2016 (PDF)

EFE, EEUU cree que un agente no estatal está tras del ciberataque masivo

Amnesty International, Messaging apps and privacy

Gaworecki, Time for a moratorium on commercial fishing of Pacific bluefin tuna?

Chee & Hammond, Gene editing and seed stealing

NACLA, Renewed repression against environmentalists in Honduras

The Guardian, Two more Honduran land rights activists slain

El Tiempo, 21 capturas de miembros de grupos con raices paramilitares

BBC, Colombian hostage release underway

AFP, Intelectuales nicaragüenses piden a OEA apoyar nuevos comicios

WOLA, Three key points about Mexico’s new Fiscalia

Boff, Donde está hoy el poder en el mundo

Gumbo, Raising a cup to my departed pal Tom Hayden

Reich, Varying standards of US justice

Baker, The TPP and free trade — time to retake the English language

Capece, What ‘America First’ would mean for Latin America

Beluche, ¿Quién es responsable de la crisis del agro?

Blades, La cancelación del referéndum en Venezuela

The Guardian, Margaret Atwood interview

Telemetro, Las rutas del desfile de Fiestas Patrias en la ciudad de Panamá

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.