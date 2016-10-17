¿Wappin? A tribute to Nobel laureate Bob Dylan

0
Marshall Dylan?
Bob Dylan in 2013. Photo by Xavier Badosa.

The Wappin Radio Show pays tribute to Bob Dylan, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature

it’s world culture now, but still a reflection of the best American values

 

The Rolling Stones – Like a Rolling Stone
https://youtu.be/eprd5k5Fppc

Carly Simon & James Taylor – The Times They Are A Changin’
https://youtu.be/_JUhUXp80SE

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Subterranean Homesick Blues
https://youtu.be/NhoOOOln-Fw

Patti Smith – Changing of the Guards
https://youtu.be/BWAlcb-OZTw

Luciano – Knocking on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/OF4P3-APfBk

Sinéad O’Connor – I Believe in You
https://youtu.be/318ZDSy3zn4

Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY

Mick Hucknall – One of Us Must Know
https://youtu.be/dddETaRE0Es

Odetta – Masters of War
https://youtu.be/38dOYW7-B0E

Hamilton Quearney – Hurricane
https://youtu.be/ondacHOPcg8

Adele – Make You Feel My Love
https://youtu.be/0put0_a–Ng

Never Shout Never – It Ain’t Me, Babe
https://youtu.be/Rv9f955WIb4

Bruce Springsteen – Chimes of Freedom
https://youtu.be/G3onnJuBS18

Norah Jones – Forever Young
https://youtu.be/7jEKY-3eNZc

Joan Baez – Blowing in the Wind
https://youtu.be/DFvkhzkS4bw

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

 

Vote box

original colors button

FB_2

Tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY