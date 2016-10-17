¿Wappin? A tribute to Nobel laureate Bob Dylan

The Wappin Radio Show pays tribute to Bob Dylan, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature
it’s world culture now, but still a reflection of the best American values
The Rolling Stones – Like a Rolling Stone
https://youtu.be/eprd5k5Fppc
Carly Simon & James Taylor – The Times They Are A Changin’
https://youtu.be/_JUhUXp80SE
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Subterranean Homesick Blues
https://youtu.be/NhoOOOln-Fw
Patti Smith – Changing of the Guards
https://youtu.be/BWAlcb-OZTw
Luciano – Knocking on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/OF4P3-APfBk
Sinéad O’Connor – I Believe in You
https://youtu.be/318ZDSy3zn4
Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY
Mick Hucknall – One of Us Must Know
https://youtu.be/dddETaRE0Es
Odetta – Masters of War
https://youtu.be/38dOYW7-B0E
Hamilton Quearney – Hurricane
https://youtu.be/ondacHOPcg8
Adele – Make You Feel My Love
https://youtu.be/0put0_a–Ng
Never Shout Never – It Ain’t Me, Babe
https://youtu.be/Rv9f955WIb4
Bruce Springsteen – Chimes of Freedom
https://youtu.be/G3onnJuBS18
Norah Jones – Forever Young
https://youtu.be/7jEKY-3eNZc
Joan Baez – Blowing in the Wind
https://youtu.be/DFvkhzkS4bw
~ ~ ~
