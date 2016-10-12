NewsOpinion What the Republicans are saying October 12, 2016 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter One of the reasons for the success of the Trump campaign — and perhaps its downfall to come — is that he usually says several astounding things per day. In the second debate he broke with precedent and usual courtesy by promising to have Hillary Clinton thrown in prison if he is elected. What Republicans are saying ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related