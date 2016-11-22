The Panama News blog links, November 22, 2016

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Dredging News, ACP retires the Mindi
Defense News, USS Zumwalt breaks down in the Panama Canal
IHS Jane’s 360, Ecuador’s ASTINAVE gets PanCanal shipbuilding contract
La Estrella, La ACP deberá invertir $170 millones para el puerto Corozal
Popular Mechanics, Working PanCanal model Lego set
Prensa Latina, Panama’s canal and ports businesses decline
Port Technology, Panama vs Suez in the eyes of shipping alliances
El País, Costa Rica invertirá 16.000 millones en un canal terrestre
Heritage Foundation: China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative
Yale Environment 360, Shipping plans grow as Arctic ice fades
JOC, No escape for Panamax owners
Sporting News, Tony Taylor ready for more after Panama debut
SB Nation, Three things we learned from the Panama – Mexico scoreless tie
The Boxing Channel, El Nica and Jezreel work out ahead of title defenses
La Estrella, Crecen ingresos tributarios en Panamá
AP, Panama warns France over inclusion on tax haven list
ANP, Inician proceso de precalificación de la línea 3 del Metro de Panamá
Mundo Hispanico, Trump le da 200 días al NAFTA para renegociarlo
Reuters, Trump’s NAFTA revamp would require concessions
STRI, Connections make a difference in tropical forests
Mongabay, Concerns about deep sea mining off of Papua New Guinea
Costa Rica Star, Dengue vaccine for sale at Costa Rican pharmacies
EFE, Científicos estudian impacto del ruido del hombre en el Pacífico
The Guardian, Facebook staff move to tackle fake news
Global Voices, Backdoors and spyware on smartphones is the norm in China
Science Alert, Musk: Tesla solar roof could cost less than an ordinary one
Miraglia, The invisible migrants of the Darien Gap
BBC, Colombia arrests 22 suspected Urabeños
BBC, Protesters invade Brazilian Congress to demand military coup
Nation of Change, Unforeseen consequences in Mali
América Economía, El fin del Siglo Americano
Stiglitz, What America’s economy needs from Trump
Pizarro, ¿Podrá Donald Trump reindustrializar Estados Unidos?
Eyes on Trade, TTP RIP
Los Angeles Times, Bernie’s plan to lead Democrats out of the wilderness
Takei, Re: Japanese internment
Khrushcheva, Trump’s reality TV politics
WOLA, US states’ marijuana legalization boost reform chances in the Americas
Ramírez Zabala, The hypocrisy in Panama’s treatment of Venezuelan immigrants
López, Estado de desorganización
Presidencia, Informe del Comité de Expertos Independientes (PDF)
Telemetro, Omar Alfanno gana Grammy Latino por “Vine a buscarte”
El Siglo, Ericka Ender gana Grammy con “Ataúd”
