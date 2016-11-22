The Panama News blog links, November 22, 2016

The Panama News blog links

Dredging News, ACP retires the Mindi

Defense News, USS Zumwalt breaks down in the Panama Canal

IHS Jane’s 360, Ecuador’s ASTINAVE gets PanCanal shipbuilding contract

La Estrella, La ACP deberá invertir $170 millones para el puerto Corozal

Popular Mechanics, Working PanCanal model Lego set

Prensa Latina, Panama’s canal and ports businesses decline

Port Technology, Panama vs Suez in the eyes of shipping alliances

El País, Costa Rica invertirá 16.000 millones en un canal terrestre

Heritage Foundation: China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative

Yale Environment 360, Shipping plans grow as Arctic ice fades

JOC, No escape for Panamax owners

Sporting News, Tony Taylor ready for more after Panama debut

SB Nation, Three things we learned from the Panama – Mexico scoreless tie

The Boxing Channel, El Nica and Jezreel work out ahead of title defenses

La Estrella, Crecen ingresos tributarios en Panamá

AP, Panama warns France over inclusion on tax haven list

ANP, Inician proceso de precalificación de la línea 3 del Metro de Panamá

Mundo Hispanico, Trump le da 200 días al NAFTA para renegociarlo

Reuters, Trump’s NAFTA revamp would require concessions

STRI, Connections make a difference in tropical forests

Mongabay, Concerns about deep sea mining off of Papua New Guinea

Costa Rica Star, Dengue vaccine for sale at Costa Rican pharmacies

EFE, Científicos estudian impacto del ruido del hombre en el Pacífico

The Guardian, Facebook staff move to tackle fake news

Global Voices, Backdoors and spyware on smartphones is the norm in China

Science Alert, Musk: Tesla solar roof could cost less than an ordinary one

Miraglia, The invisible migrants of the Darien Gap

BBC, Colombia arrests 22 suspected Urabeños

BBC, Protesters invade Brazilian Congress to demand military coup

Nation of Change, Unforeseen consequences in Mali

América Economía, El fin del Siglo Americano

Stiglitz, What America’s economy needs from Trump

Pizarro, ¿Podrá Donald Trump reindustrializar Estados Unidos?

Eyes on Trade, TTP RIP

Los Angeles Times, Bernie’s plan to lead Democrats out of the wilderness

Takei, Re: Japanese internment

Khrushcheva, Trump’s reality TV politics

WOLA, US states’ marijuana legalization boost reform chances in the Americas

Ramírez Zabala, The hypocrisy in Panama’s treatment of Venezuelan immigrants

López, Estado de desorganización

Presidencia, Informe del Comité de Expertos Independientes (PDF)

Telemetro, Omar Alfanno gana Grammy Latino por “Vine a buscarte”

El Siglo, Ericka Ender gana Grammy con “Ataúd”

