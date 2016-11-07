Tuesday: voters from several states can still vote via the US Embassy here

Tuesday, last day to vote via the US Embassy’s free diplomatic mail

only useful if you vote in Florida, North Carolina, California, Colorado, Arizona or Wisconsin

Updating a Florida election law change:

From Florida’s official voting infomation website, at http://dos.myflorida.com/elections/for-voters/voting/military-and-overseas-citizens-voting/

What happened here was that the State of Florida changed its rules for overseas voters in July and the state-by-state online voting guides upon which The Panama News and Democrats Abroad relied didn’t catch the change. But now we did and you can vote tomorrow by sending your ballot through the American Embassy in Clayton before 3 p.m.

~ ~ ~

The federal write-in ballot:

To vote from abroad in any state you must have registered to vote and requested a ballot, but if your ballot never came you can download, print out, fill out and mail in a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot. Find the downloadable and printable form at https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Forms/fwab2013.pdf



~ ~ ~

Debunking disinformation

The scam:

The real deal:

~ ~ ~

HOWEVER:

There are 23 states, under a bewildering array of different rules, that do allow you to send in a ballot by fax or email. For more information on this email the 24/7 Democrats Abroad Voting Help Desk at gotv@democratsabroad.org

~ ~ ~

