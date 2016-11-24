¿Wappin? Thanksgiving ~ Día de Dar Gracias

Mercedes Sosa in 1972, before Argentina’s dictatorship and her exile, an ordeal that she survived.
Mercedes Sosa en 1972, antes de la dictadura argentina y su exilio, una prueba dura que sobrevivió.

¿Wappin? Thanksgiving ~ Día de Dar Gracias

Bob Marley – Give Thanks and Praises
https://youtu.be/9e5s7R-2-Lc

Bob Dylan – Forever Young
https://youtu.be/Frj2CLGldC4

Mercedes Sosa – Gracias a la Vida
https://youtu.be/uD1gnAtFSVI

John Coltrane – Psalm
https://youtu.be/f1xe7FDsQWY

Carlos Santana – Luz, Amor y Vida
https://youtu.be/OYSQtv66k20

Joss Stone – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/msC8HkU3dpI

Johnny Cash – Jesus Was a Carpenter
https://youtu.be/nAuWFrA7VXg

Robbie Robertson – Broken Arrow
https://youtu.be/MiOISz3S8UQ

Mark Knopfler – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/vBadAVsdixk

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc

Julieta Venegas – Tu Calor
https://youtu.be/DVHPJnsVXt8

Ariana Grande & Stevie Wonder – Faith
https://youtu.be/VGJpmrbz5H8

Mad Professor & Aisha – Jah Protect I
https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo

Willie Nelson & Emmylou Harris – Till I Can Gain Control Again
https://youtu.be/vTijRT8ifZo

The Four Tops – I Can’t Help Myself
https://youtu.be/qXavZYeXEc0

Bessie Smith – Give Me a Pig Foot and a Bottle of Beer
https://youtu.be/hbQEapPrjGM

Rómulo Castro – La Rosa de los Vientos
https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss

Sam & Dave – I Thank You
https://youtu.be/9e5s7R-2-Lc

 

~ ~ ~
