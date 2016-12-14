¿Wappin? #FreeOkkeOrnstein

for Okke Ornstein
(his situation, our situation, what he did and what his libelers might have you believe)
Burning Spear – Not Guilty
https://youtu.be/VEYKrQQK_xs
Frank Zappa – The Illinois Enema Bandit
https://youtu.be/sCTzgATx09o
Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls
https://youtu.be/FJcf0qZdPW0
Robins – Riot in Cell Block #9
https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU
Bobby Fuller Four – I Fought the Law
https://youtu.be/OgtQj8O92eI
Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8
Sippie Wallace – Murder Gonna Be My Crime
https://youtu.be/6Xzyg5V4Ks8
Andre Williams – Jailbait
https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs
Humble Pie – Thirty Days in the Hole
https://youtu.be/sdXjm8pZMws
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/TZ6w5IlqhSk
Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja
https://youtu.be/k62zZBeevWQ
Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/ZVyy8bvv3dg
Inti Illimani / Quilapayún – El Aparecido
https://youtu.be/-Doqe4fDgI8
Third World – Freedom Song
https://youtu.be/481LM2iAlpg
Patti Smith – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
https://youtu.be/DVXQaOhpfJU
WAR – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM
Making fun of a grim situation is one way to survive it, but of course what is happening to Okke personally and what is happening to Panama, with our already horrible criminal defamation laws being streched and twisted by abuse and corruption, are not laughing matters. For news about Dutch journalist Okke Ornstein and his case, go to the website that friends, colleagues and family have set up for his defense, #FreeOkkeOrnstein.
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.