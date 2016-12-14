¿Wappin? #FreeOkkeOrnstein

0

for Okke Ornstein

(his situation, our situation, what he did and what his libelers might have you believe)

Burning Spear – Not Guilty
https://youtu.be/VEYKrQQK_xs

Frank Zappa – The Illinois Enema Bandit
https://youtu.be/sCTzgATx09o

Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls
https://youtu.be/FJcf0qZdPW0

Robins – Riot in Cell Block #9
https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU

Bobby Fuller Four – I Fought the Law
https://youtu.be/OgtQj8O92eI

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

Sippie Wallace – Murder Gonna Be My Crime
https://youtu.be/6Xzyg5V4Ks8

Andre Williams – Jailbait
https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs

Humble Pie – Thirty Days in the Hole
https://youtu.be/sdXjm8pZMws

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/TZ6w5IlqhSk

Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja
https://youtu.be/k62zZBeevWQ

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/ZVyy8bvv3dg

Inti Illimani / Quilapayún – El Aparecido
https://youtu.be/-Doqe4fDgI8

Third World – Freedom Song
https://youtu.be/481LM2iAlpg

Patti Smith – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
https://youtu.be/DVXQaOhpfJU

WAR – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM

 

Making fun of a grim situation is one way to survive it, but of course what is happening to Okke personally and what is happening to Panama, with our already horrible criminal defamation laws being streched and twisted by abuse and corruption, are not laughing matters. For news about Dutch journalist Okke Ornstein and his case, go to the website that friends, colleagues and family have set up for his defense, #FreeOkkeOrnstein.

 

~ ~ ~
