¿Wappin? #FreeOkkeOrnstein

for Okke Ornstein

(his situation, our situation, what he did and what his libelers might have you believe)

Burning Spear – Not Guilty

https://youtu.be/VEYKrQQK_xs

Frank Zappa – The Illinois Enema Bandit

https://youtu.be/sCTzgATx09o

Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls

https://youtu.be/FJcf0qZdPW0

Robins – Riot in Cell Block #9

https://youtu.be/_0qN6EBrhPU

Bobby Fuller Four – I Fought the Law

https://youtu.be/OgtQj8O92eI

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario

https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

Sippie Wallace – Murder Gonna Be My Crime

https://youtu.be/6Xzyg5V4Ks8

Andre Williams – Jailbait

https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs

Humble Pie – Thirty Days in the Hole

https://youtu.be/sdXjm8pZMws

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair

https://youtu.be/TZ6w5IlqhSk

Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja

https://youtu.be/k62zZBeevWQ

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues

https://youtu.be/ZVyy8bvv3dg

Inti Illimani / Quilapayún – El Aparecido

https://youtu.be/-Doqe4fDgI8

Third World – Freedom Song

https://youtu.be/481LM2iAlpg

Patti Smith – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

https://youtu.be/DVXQaOhpfJU

WAR – Deliver The Word

https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM

Making fun of a grim situation is one way to survive it, but of course what is happening to Okke personally and what is happening to Panama, with our already horrible criminal defamation laws being streched and twisted by abuse and corruption, are not laughing matters. For news about Dutch journalist Okke Ornstein and his case, go to the website that friends, colleagues and family have set up for his defense, #FreeOkkeOrnstein.

~ ~ ~

